Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Zack Short in Tigers' lineup Saturday night
Detroit Tigers infielder Zack Short is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Short is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Short for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Franchy Cordero sitting Saturday afternoon for Boston
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cordero is being replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. In 257 plate appearances this season, Cordero has a .226 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
numberfire.com
Elehuris Montero handling designated hitting duties for Rockies on Saturday
Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Montero will take over designated hitting responsibilities after Charlie Blackmon was rested against Mets' left-hander David Peterson. numberFire's models project Montero to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina idle for Cardinals' matinee Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Molina will grab a seat for the second time in three games. Andrew Knizner will catch for Dakota Hudson and hit ninth. Knizner has a...
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB・
Candelario gets 3 RBIs, Tigers beat Keuchel and Rangers 11-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping the Detroit Tigers pound the Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night. Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, and then added a two-run homer during Detroit’s three-run ninth. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. Six days after tossing five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first big league start since May 18, the left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings. “He had to battle a little bit. He wasn’t perfectly sharp, he wasn’t maybe at his best, but he did enough to keep us right where we were at,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “And we kept scoring for him.”
numberfire.com
Manuel Margot in lineup Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Margot for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Rockies starting Garrett Hampson in center field on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Hampson will patrol center field after Wynton Bernard was aligned in left and Connor Joe was rested. In a matchup versus New York's lefty David Peterson, Hampson's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Comments / 0