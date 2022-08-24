ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.
GRANDVIEW, MO
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. On Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to the 13-mile mark of the main channel for the single-vessel crash. Investigators confirm one person died. The crash ejected several people inside the...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

One dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. The authorities later revealed that one person had died in the fire. One other person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KANSAS CITY, MO

