KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KCTV 5
Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KCTV 5
Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. On Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to the 13-mile mark of the main channel for the single-vessel crash. Investigators confirm one person died. The crash ejected several people inside the...
KCTV 5
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
JACKSON COUNTY, MO -- Family members are relieved Friday after a judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for a deadly shooting that killed Camry Alonzo in 2020 inside her Independence apartment. Deon D. Sanders entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder charge. He learned his sentence...
KCTV 5
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
KCTV 5
Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County. Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a...
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
KCTV 5
One dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. The authorities later revealed that one person had died in the fire. One other person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
KCTV 5
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KCTV 5
Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it. Friday morning was no exception. The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a...
KCTV 5
NB US-169 at Barry Road overpass to be closed for portion of weekend following crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 will be closed at Barry Road due to bridge construction. The Missouri Department of Transportation stated a driver struck and damaged the bridge Wednesday evening and then left the scene. MoDOT will close the section of highway from...
