Rhinebeck, NY

101.5 WPDH

Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
examiner-plus.com

Welcome to Your Weekend+

Good morning! Today is Saturday, August 26. You’re reading the Weekend+ Edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?

How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
Hudson Valley Post

Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns

Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hvmag.com

8 Places to Purchase Pottery in the Hudson Valley

Whatever your taste may be, there are plenty of studios selling pottery in the Hudson Valley. Stop by for the perfect gift, or stock up on statement pieces for your home. Vibrant colors and imaginative patterns adorn the ceramics at this Dutchess County pottery studio. Amy Brenner’s work ranges from decorative vases to functional tableware, with each piece sustainably made in small batches. Whether you pick up a small sugar jar or a full set of plates, the new edition will breathe color and joy into any Hudson Valley home.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

30 Best Foods Available at the 2022 Dutchess County Fair

There are a host of crazy new foods as well as some old favorites at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. While the fair is full of many attractions, the real reason everyone goes to the annual celebration in Dutchess County is for the food. Milkshakes, fried dough, and sausage and pepper sandwiches are on everyone's list, but there are also a number of other delicious foods you won't want to overlook.
NewsBreak
Instagram
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Purple Heart? Add Your Name to NYS Purple Heart Museum Honor Roll

Have you ever served in the military? Thank you for doing that! Have you been presented with the honor of the Purple Heart? If you are reading this and don't know what the honor of the Purple Heart is, it is a medal that is given to a service member if they are ever injured or killed as a result of being in military action.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

