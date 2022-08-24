ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back from broken leg, Lathan Ransom ready to make impact at Ohio State

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Lathan Ransom is not surprised he is fully recovered from a broken leg sustained in the Rose Bowl.

The third-year Ohio State safety rehabbed too diligently to be surprised.

After he had surgery to insert a rod and screws on his fractured left leg, Ransom pretty much lived in the OSU training room and worked with trainer Adam Stewart.

Even during time off, he stayed in Columbus instead of returning home to Arizona.

“Stew and the athletic trainers, they’re the reason I made it back,” Ransom said. “I did everything they asked me to do. That’s why I’m where I’m at today.”

Ransom missed all of spring practice, but he took mental reps and studied new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme. By the start of training camp, he was both physically and mentally ready.

“He put in the work all spring and all summer when nobody was around,” Eliano said. “I saw that. I saw the determination. I saw the look in his eyes. I saw the fire.

“He could have hung his head. There were some long days, but he stuck it out and grinded. We talk a lot about unseen hours and unrequired work, and he's a young man that puts that in each and every day.”

Ransom has not appeared to have shown any rust or ill effects from the injury. Knowles gushed about Ransom on Monday, saying that he’s had an exceptional preseason camp.

“He's decisive,” Knowles said. “I call it pulling the trigger. He just goes. He sees the forest through the trees. He can diagnose the play extremely fast, and then he's aggressive with how he treats it. You can't ask for more from a safety than that.”

Knowles describes his defense as safety-driven, and there’s no shortage of good ones on the OSU roster. Tanner McAlister seems set to line up across from the slot receiver. Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor are expected to start at the deeper safety spots.

But Ransom, along with Cam Martinez and Kourt Williams, are pushing for significant roles.

“We have different packages where guys have roles in that package,” Eliano said.

Ransom played mostly in the slot last year, but his instincts, speed and hitting ability make him more of a fit as a conventional safety.

“He can get from point A to point B pretty fast,” Eliano said. “And he's violent. He’ll knock fire out of you.”

Ransom said he isn’t worried about where he fits on the depth chart.

"I feel that will sort itself out," he said. "Our coaches are going to play the best players and whoever they decide to play, they've earned that. Wherever my role is and whatever everyone else's role is, let's try to win a national championship."

Such perspective is particularly understanding for a player who saw his career flash before his eyes less than eight months ago. Ransom was injured in the second quarter of the Rose Bowl on kickoff coverage.

“That was definitely the most traumatizing and worst thing that’s happened to me,” Ransom said. “I knew it was broken immediately. I looked down and saw it was broken. Everyone’s thinking the worst at that moment, and I definitely was.”

Ransom acknowledged having doubts about whether he’d return but said coaches, medical staff and teammates kept his spirits up.

“Lath has done a phenomenal job,” Eliano said. “He's an outstanding young man. He loves everything about the game. He’s extremely versatile. He’s fun to coach because he wants to be the very best. We've got a great relationship so it's been great to see him blossom this fall.”

#Broken Leg#Ohio State Football#Spring And All#American Football#Sports#Osu
