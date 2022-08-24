Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
Endwell man arrested for possessing fentanyl and meth
On August 24th, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Speedway located at 2105 East Main Street in Endwell for a report of subjects in a vehicle, possibly under the influence of drugs.
WCVB
Mass. couple beat, raped woman in NY motel with kids in room, Onondaga County Sheriff says
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
chronicle-express.com
Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'
YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing
FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
localsyr.com
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
Elmira Correctional inmates injured in fights with makeshift weapons
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple inmates were injured in fights with makeshift weapons at Elmira Correctional Facility last week, according to the NYS Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. The weapons included a rock-filled sock and a ceramic blade attached to a pen. The first fight happened on August 19 when an inmate hit another […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature rejects addition of cannabis to non-smoking policy
The Cortland County Legislature rejected two resolutions that would add cannabis to the list of substances in the county’s non-smoking policy at Thursday’s meeting. The first resolution would outlaw employees driving county vehicles from consuming cannabis products two hours prior to their scheduled work time or during work hours. The current county policy outlaws other substances like alcohol and this resolution would simply add the phrase “including but not limited to cannabis,” to the legal wording. Similarly, possession of intoxicants in county vehicles “including but not limited to cannabis” would be prohibited under this resolution.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
