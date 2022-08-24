ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

JC Post

Blue Jays tune up for the 2022 football season

Junction City Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman said Friday night "was a very good night." The occasion involved Future Blue jay, middle and high school football scrimmages and the high school volleyball scrimmage at JCHS. There were also cheerleader and dance team practices along with good community attendance at Blue Jay Stadium for all of the Blue / White scrimmage activity.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Lady Jay volleyball scrimmages at JCHS

Junction City High School volleyball teams worked on their game during their preseason Blue / White scrimmage Friday evening at the senior high. Coach Katie Dehoff said it was good to see the players get game ready. Dehoff said across the board the team is hitting with phenomenal speed, power...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

