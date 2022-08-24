ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
SEAFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WBOC

Seaford Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford woman was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in the Seaford area. Delaware State Police says just after 6 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 29-year-old Seaford woman, was going northbound in the left lane of Rt. 13, north of Camp Rd. At the same time a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling in-front of the Jeep at a slower speed.
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Dover

The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) arrested a Dover man Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, in connection with an armed motel robbery early Monday morning. Dover Police said 28-year old Keon Cornish allegedly entered a room at the First State Inn around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, armed with a rifle and robbed the individuals inside.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Dover Police
WBOC

Dover Man Charged With Murder in Stabbing

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is facing first-degree murder and related charges following accusations that he stabbed another man to death early Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
DOVER, DE
msn.com

Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash

A former Delaware political candidate died and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in a two-car crash near Hartly, Delaware State Police said. Troopers were called to Brittney Lane and Halltown Road (Route 8) just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found 67-year-old Catherine Samardza, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck slightly hurt.
HARTLY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMDT.com

Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect

LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash

HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
HARTLY, DE
firststateupdate.com

County Police Update Wednesday’s Newark-Area Shooting

New Castle County Police have released details in a shooting the only FSU told you about yesterday. Officials said patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes

Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy