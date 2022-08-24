Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man, 20, shot while driving on I-495 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was shot while driving on I-495. Authorities say the incident happened early Friday morning, just before 3:00 a.m. According to police, the man, 20, was driving south on I-495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when...
WBOC
Seaford Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford woman was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in the Seaford area. Delaware State Police says just after 6 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 29-year-old Seaford woman, was going northbound in the left lane of Rt. 13, north of Camp Rd. At the same time a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling in-front of the Jeep at a slower speed.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
Wilmington Man Charged for Burglaries
WILMINGTON, DE – 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington was arrested by Delaware State Police on...
WDEL 1150AM
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Dover
The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) arrested a Dover man Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, in connection with an armed motel robbery early Monday morning. Dover Police said 28-year old Keon Cornish allegedly entered a room at the First State Inn around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, armed with a rifle and robbed the individuals inside.
Delaware police issue gold alert for missing 64-year-old man
TOWNSEND, DE – a Colt alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man out of...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
WBOC
Dover Man Charged With Murder in Stabbing
DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is facing first-degree murder and related charges following accusations that he stabbed another man to death early Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted the 33-year-old male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
msn.com
Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash
A former Delaware political candidate died and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in a two-car crash near Hartly, Delaware State Police said. Troopers were called to Brittney Lane and Halltown Road (Route 8) just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found 67-year-old Catherine Samardza, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck slightly hurt.
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Wednesday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police have released details in a shooting the only FSU told you about yesterday. Officials said patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the...
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
