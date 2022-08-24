Read full article on original website
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Mike Dean explains in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given 'benefit of the doubt'
Mike Dean has explained in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given the 'benefit of the doubt'. Rashford scored Manchester United's second goal in their big 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday. He slotted past Alisson after being put through by Anthony Martial. Rashford's goal stood following a...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
David Luiz admits he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off mid match
Brazilian defender David Luiz has admitted he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off during a match for Flamengo. According to reports in Brazil, the former Chelsea and Arsenal centre back is suffering from viral hepatitis, which resulted in him experiencing extreme fatigue. It has been reported that Luiz...
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Revealed: Manchester City's UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures - Complete fixture list prior to World Cup included
Manchester City will begin their 2022/23 Champions League campaign away to Sevilla. The Premier League Champions, who welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, are preparing their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. After heartbreak in the final against Chelsea in 2021,...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United match report: Bruno Fernandes scores as Casemiro makes his Premier League debut
Manchester United followed up their win over Liverpool with a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in which a number of United players continued to impress. Despite spells of heavy Southampton pressure, Manchester United were able to see out the result following a clinical finish from Bruno Fernandes. The Reds travelled...
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Manchester United predicted XI vs Southampton (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Fans can't understand how Scott McTominay 'playing basketball' wasn't a Southampton penalty
Fans think Manchester United got away with one against Southampton after seeing Scott McTominay handle the ball twice inside the box. Bruno Fernandes' effort ten minutes into the second half gave United a hard-fought victory at Saint Mary's on Saturday afternoon. Southampton had their chances and just past the hour...
Arsenal scored one of the most underrated goals in Premier League history, the football was beautiful
One of the most underrated goals in the Premier League’s entire history was scored by Arsenal back in 2018. The Gunners, with Unai Emery at the helm, welcomed Claude Puel’s Leicester City to the Emirates stadium. It was a nervy start by Arsenal as Leicester were on the...
Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their dismal 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend at Elland Road. Their unbeaten Premier League start came to an end, but they remain unbeaten at home following the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
Is Brentford vs Everton on TV? Channel and live stream
Brentford take on Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium today, with Frank Lampard’s side aiming to win their first match of the season. The Merseyside outfit have lost two and drawn one of their opening three games, with a late Demarai Gray equaliser against Nottingham Forest their only salvation to deny a 100% losing start.
