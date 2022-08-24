ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPORTbible

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Champions League#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Ballon D Or#Eth
SPORTbible

Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their dismal 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend at Elland Road. Their unbeaten Premier League start came to an end, but they remain unbeaten at home following the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Is Brentford vs Everton on TV? Channel and live stream

Brentford take on Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium today, with Frank Lampard’s side aiming to win their first match of the season. The Merseyside outfit have lost two and drawn one of their opening three games, with a late Demarai Gray equaliser against Nottingham Forest their only salvation to deny a 100% losing start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy