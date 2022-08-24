Read full article on original website
Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen’s campaign, League of Women Voters spar over debate
A campaign consultant for Republican secretary of state hopeful Wes Allen says the League of Women Voters waited too long to begin scheduling a general election candidates’ debate, which he cannot attend. The president of the Alabama LWV, a non-partisan political organization, says it is willing to work with...
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Jesse Skaggs named chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth
The Alabama Lieutenant Governor’s Office announced Thursday that deputy chief of staff Jesse Skaggs has been named Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s next chief of staff. Skaggs, a former deputy commissioner for external affairs under John McMillan in the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, is scheduled to assume duties as chief of staff beginning Oct. 1, according to an announcement released by Ainsworth on Thursday.
3 housekeepers allege hostile work environment, unpaid overtime in lawsuit against Talladega College
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three housekeepers who work at Talladega College have sued the school, alleging unpaid overtime and a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment. The complaint, which was filed in federal court Thursday, the housekeepers–Shaunta Williams, Ella Wyckoff and Dawn Gray–claimed that while working at the school, they would often be required […]
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
'Rainbow fentanyl' targets younger people with candy-like look, concerning Alabama law enforcement
There's growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl" as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized. "It's scary. It's really scary," said Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement here said it's inevitable.
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
Alabama governor awards $26.6 million in broadband access across the state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Various communities across Alabama are set to receive money for broadband access, according to Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey said more than $26 million in state funds will be used to provide broadband services in numerous locations through out the state. The expanded broadband service will provide...
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama
(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022
I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
