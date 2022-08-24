Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
A look ahead at ISU Career Service's upcoming job fairs
Illinois State University’s Career Services will be hosting a variety of career and internship fairs throughout the Fall semester. These fairs are an opportunity for students to meet prospective employers for part-time and full-time jobs and network with individuals in the community. According to Career Services Assistant Director Susan...
University of Illinois sees increase in COVID-19 cases
Classes started on Monday at the University of Illinois and this week the positivity rate rose to just over 20%. That's compared to 8% a week ago.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Pekin Daily Times: Looking Forwards And Backwards (A Post From The Past, 2014 To Be Exact!)
I’m going to have some downtime here on the blog. As I mentioned yesterday, I can only do so much while cooped up in MBIP World Headquarters after my hip replacement surgery. Even when I can drive I don’t know if I’ll be up for doing blogs for another week or so, so I though on down days, I can put up a couple pictures and a link to a post from the past.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
hoiabc.com
Local high school teacher and coach thinks he can bridge political divide
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Heyworth High School teacher and coach has taken his seat on the McLean County Board, believing he can help mend fences in an otherwise polarized political environment. Normal resident Jay “Ryan” Lawler, a Democrat, was appointed to fill the vacant District 4...
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
Central Illinois Proud
How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness you’ll receive
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent announcement from the Biden administration for loan forgiveness has some celebrating the student debt relief, but an important question to ask is how do you apply – and what can you do to make sure your student loan forgiveness doesn’t slip through the cracks.
wglt.org
Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat
A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
videtteonline.com
Utah State bests Redbird soccer 2-1
Freshman Leah Crotty scored Illinois State's first goal of the season, but the Redbirds fell 2-1 Thursday night to Utah State. ISU dropped their third-straight match and remain winless on the season. Crotty scored off a powerful strike in the 42nd minute, making her the first freshman to score for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
