Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. “After the first inning I was just thinking if I could get through five it’d be a good night,” Darvish said. “Somehow I managed to get to seven innings, so all in all I think it was a good outing.”
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
ATLANTA, GA
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
