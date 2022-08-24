Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton
It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. “After the first inning I was just thinking if I could get through five it’d be a good night,” Darvish said. “Somehow I managed to get to seven innings, so all in all I think it was a good outing.”
Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2022 to baseball history
What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch,
MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal
The thorough investigation of the scandal still brings out more details
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
Los Angeles Lakers Land Tobias Harris In Major Trade Scenario
If you hadn’t heard, there’s been a revolution in the NBA in recent years. The frontline, of course, is the three-point line. In the past, the three-point shot was viewed as a weapon to use sparingly. In 2022, it’s essential to any good attack. The modern shot diet consists of as many dunks, layups, and threes as a team can create.
1 Surprise Reason Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker Struggled
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade of the 2022 NBA offseason this week, completing a deal with the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles acquired point guard Patrick Beverley in exchange for forwards Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It was a trade that some people were surprised to see materialize...
