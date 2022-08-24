Read full article on original website
3d ago
Put him in jail for ten years for doing trumps dirty work is he one people that killed someone at The capital because Trump had some people killed lock this guy up
3d ago
Blah ha ha ha wasted his money getting there now asking for a go fund me for his defense which he definitely gonna lose.
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit
A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'
A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Career Criminal from Tuscaloosa Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Drug Trafficking Case
A Tuscaloosa man described as a career criminal has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking crack cocaine while armed with a firearm. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French announced the sentencing of 43-year-old Clemmie Lee Spencer in a Wednesday news release.
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody
Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools
Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
