Cleveland-based green bank in line for federal dollars to fight climate change in disadvantaged communities

The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 1,500 restrictions are placed on people with convictions in Ohio, according to a study from the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction. Even after people with records finish their sentences and pay restitution, court costs and fines, the conviction still lingers with them as...
Looking for your thoughts on local issues for which you’d like to see polling: Letter from the Editor
We feel like we have a good handle on how this region feels through the thousands of responses each month to questions we put on the table through text messages, stories and podcasts. More than 1,550 people subscribe to text messages I send out each weekday morning about stories we...
In state-of-city address, Highland Heights mayor touches on achievements, explains upcoming ballot issue
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. delivered his second state-of-the-city address Thursday (Aug. 25) at the Highland Heights Community Center. He spoke of a city that, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains “a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work or even own a business.”
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Marking 75th Anniversary, Fluid System Provider Will Add 125 Ohio Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A fluid systems solutions provider is marking...
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Solon council approves law firm to represent city in service union negotiations
SOLON, Ohio – City Council has authorized the Zashin & Rich law firm of Cleveland to represent the city in labor negotiations with the newly formed Solon Service Department Union. Council passed the legislation at a special meeting Friday (Aug. 26). City Law Director Thomas Lobe had told council...
New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable
An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
cityofmentor.com
Changes Affecting Mentor NOPEC Electric Customers
As a result of increased electrical energy rates, Mentor residents who are current NOPEC electrical customers will automatically be switched back to the Illuminating Company until Spring 2023. Customers will be receiving a letter from NOPEC in the near future advising them of the change. NOPEC’s current electric rates are...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Public Health offers $100 rebate to trade gas-powered lawnmower for electric
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program to Cuyahoga County residents who scrap a gas lawnmower to get an electric one. Cleveland's Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program for Cuyahoga County residents to scrap a gas lawnmower and purchase an electric one.
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate sells fully occupied strip center in Cleveland market
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Lyndhurst Plaza, a fully occupied strip center in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lyndhurst is in the Cleveland market. Friedman’s Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner advised both parties in the transaction.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
How can it be that weapons like the M16 that I carried in Vietnam are so easy to buy? Dave Lange
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- I wonder what horror might have occurred on June 8, 2022, if Nicholas Roske had been lugging an M79 grenade launcher with him instead of carrying his Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol, a knife and some burglary tools. I wonder how much blood might have been spilled on...
Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial
Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
Gun reform won’t happen till community leaders and celebrities seize their mics: Steven S. Kaufman and Andrew Green
CLEVELAND -- For eight years as a Shaker Heights City School Board member, and ultimately its president, one of us -- Steven Kaufman -- worried about the safety of the children in our classrooms every day. His two daughters were in those schools. He lived through the national news of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. If a mass shooting could happen at Columbine, it could happen anywhere, Shaker included.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland’s Industrial Valley could be the new site for the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are definitely mixed feelings and even anger about a proposal to build a new jail in Cuyahoga County. More than 100 people gathered on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College for the latest update on the plan, and the public was vocal, many not buying what the jail committee is selling.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
