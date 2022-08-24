Read full article on original website
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
Centre Daily
College football season is here and the Centre Daily Times is your source for all the coverage you need of the Nittany Lions heading into James Franklin’s ninth year with the program. How will Sean Clifford perform in his fourth year as the starter? Will the Nittany Lions finally...
Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
Here are 5 takeaways from Week 1 of Centre County high school football
Three out of five of Centre County’s high school football teams won their openers.
therecord-online.com
Mifflin County takes season opener from Wildcats, 14-7
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night wasn’t the outcome Central Mountain fans were looking for in the Wildcats’ season opener before a nice sized crowd at Malinak Stasdium. Mifflin County made two first half touchdowns stand up on the way to a 14-7 win. The victory...
fox8tv.com
Bull Power Welcomed Home
After making a run in the Little League World Series, the Team out of Hollidaysburg was welcomed home Thursday with a big parade. Bull Power met with family and friends at Tiger Staduim. See video for some footage of the celebration…. H-burg sure was full with the magic. It was...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
TMZ.com
Little Leaguer Undergoes Successful Skull Surgery 12 Days After Bunk Bed Fall
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson has taken yet another huge step toward a full recovery from his terrifying bunk bed fall ... his family just announced he underwent successful skull surgery Friday morning. Oliverson's relatives shared a picture of the 12-year-old -- who suffered severe injuries in a...
Montoursville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wellsboro Area High School football team will have a game with Montoursville Area High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Wellsboro Area High SchoolMontoursville Area High School.
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
Centre Democrats denounce Oz, push for blue votes
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November. The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler […]
Mobile concession truck in the works for State College pools. Some worry of negative effects
One resident and some elected officials worried about impacts on the local economy if the parks and recreation agency purchased and operated its own food truck.
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
State College
Grange brings families back together
CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
Newswatch 16
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
Plans for a gas station next to a bird-watching wetland in Huntingdon County spark opposition
On the side of a stretch of Route 22 in central Pennsylvania is a modest sign for a “wildlife observation area.” It’s in a gravelly parking lot, crumbling in places, and would be easy to miss as trucks and cars whiz by. But, after a short walk...
True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
