Centre Daily

College football season is here and the Centre Daily Times is your source for all the coverage you need of the Nittany Lions heading into James Franklin’s ninth year with the program. How will Sean Clifford perform in his fourth year as the starter? Will the Nittany Lions finally...
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
TYRONE, PA
therecord-online.com

Mifflin County takes season opener from Wildcats, 14-7

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night wasn’t the outcome Central Mountain fans were looking for in the Wildcats’ season opener before a nice sized crowd at Malinak Stasdium. Mifflin County made two first half touchdowns stand up on the way to a 14-7 win. The victory...
MIFFLIN, PA
fox8tv.com

Bull Power Welcomed Home

After making a run in the Little League World Series, the Team out of Hollidaysburg was welcomed home Thursday with a big parade. Bull Power met with family and friends at Tiger Staduim. See video for some footage of the celebration…. H-burg sure was full with the magic. It was...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Centre Democrats denounce Oz, push for blue votes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November. The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Grange brings families back together

CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
SAXTON, PA

