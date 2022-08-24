ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Lucas Paqueta after submitting a £33.7m bid for the Lyon midfielder, who is also wanted by Arsenal

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

West Ham have submitted a £33.7million bid for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers held talks with the 25-year-old in London on Wednesday ahead of a proposed switch.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer and has also been targeted by Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0FWM_0hTMGq3R00
West Ham are holding talks with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta over a proposed £33.7m move

He would become West Ham's eighth new signing of the summer but only the second addition to their midfield after Flynn Downes.

David Moyes has also bolstered his defence with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, centre back pair Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer and full-back Emerson Palmieri, while Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet have arrived in attack.

Paqueta is a 33-cap Brazil international who is set to feature at the World Cup in Qatar after being part of the squad that won the Copa America in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQpFv_0hTMGq3R00
Paqueta is a 33-cap Brazil international who is set to feature at the World Cup in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lvf6y_0hTMGq3R00
Paqueta (pictured, right) is regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in Ligue 1

He has spent the last two seasons at Lyon after signing from AC Milan in 2020 and has three years left on his contract.

The 25-year-old is best suited to the number 10 role, but can also play wide on the right or as a centre forward.

In 80 appearances for Lyon, Paqueta has contributed 21 goals and 14 assists.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola warns his Manchester City players they can't always rely on comebacks after 4-2 win over Crystal Palace... and admits fears that his side are 'conceding a lot of goals' this season

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side they can’t always rely on great comebacks if they continue to allow opponents early goals. City beat Crystal Palace 4-2 to stretch their unbeaten league run to 16 matches dating back to February but it is the fourth time in six matches they have had to fight from 2-0 down as they did in scrambling a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We wanted to show a reaction': Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's 9-0 rout of Bournemouth was inspired by their defeat against bitter rivals Man United... but boss insists he did not plan to 'humiliate' Scott Parker's side

Jurgen Klopp hailed a perfect day as Liverpool provided a record-equalling response to arrest their slow start to the season. Liverpool matched both the club and Premier League record scoreline with the 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth, with Roberto Firmino shining brightest on an afternoon when there were seven different scorers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves step up bid to land Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic before the end of the transfer window... with the clubs discussing terms over a deal worth £17m for the Austria international

Wolves are to step up negotiations over a £17million deal for 6ft 7ins Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The 25-year-old was left out of Stuttgart's training session on Saturday after he held talks with head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and he will also be left out of their squad to face Cologne in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hints Wesley Fofana's £75m move to Chelsea could be official over the weekend, with the Leicester boss admitting he wants deal finalised soon as ongoing speculation had made season difficult

Brendan Rodgers is hoping for a swift finish to the Wesley Fofana saga and hinted the situation could become clearer by the end of the weekend. Chelsea made a breakthrough in their long-running attempts to land the Leicester defender on Friday with the two clubs agreeing a deal worth around £75m, the Londoners having had three previous offers rejected. Chelsea have already agreed a six-year deal with Fofana worth about £200,000 per week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Hammers#West Ham#Ac Milan
Daily Mail

Liverpool owner John Henry appears to give a thumbs-up to fans calling for a new midfielder as the Anfield chief watches Jurgen Klopp's men thrash Bournemouth from the stands

John Henry could be forgiven for thinking Liverpool doesn't need a new midfielder after he watched Jurgen Klopp's team thrash Bournemouth 9-0 from the stands at Anfield. But the fans weren't going to let him forget. Liverpool's owner was in town on Saturday for the Premier League game and as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

West Ham hope to wrap up £53m deal for Lyon star Lucas Paqueta with the midfielder flying in for a medical as David Moyes' side look to seal club record signing on a five-year deal

West Ham hope to complete the £50.8million signing of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta following his medical on Sunday. The Brazilian, who will sign a five year contract, was due to fly into London on Saturday evening after West Ham agreed a fee of £36.4m plus a further £14.4m in bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi after talks hit a snag this week... with the Spanish side set to replace him with Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi. Negotiations had hit a snag on Friday but positive talks followed and the deal will be a major coup for Steve Cooper with Brazilian international Lodi having been followed by the likes of Manchester City. Forest will pay an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I have been at Tottenham for 40 years and it's been a while since I've felt a buzz like this!': Club legend Gary Mabbutt on Antonio Conte's revival, Gazza's agony, Brian Clough in a towel and calling more than 6,500 Spurs fans since Covid

One assumes current Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will be fully clothed when he meets Antonio Conte ahead of Tottenham's match at the City Ground today, but it wasn't always the case for his most famous predecessor. 'Brian Clough used to keep us waiting when the team sheets were handed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 1-1 Roma: Honours even at the Allianz Stadium after Tammy Abraham's second-half equaliser cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's early goal... with Jose Mourinho's side now joint-top of Serie A after an unbeaten start to the season

Juventus 1-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's Roma continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign with a hard-earned point against Juventus. Allegri's enjoyed a dream start at the Allianz Stadium with Dusan Vlahovic putting the home team ahead after just two minutes. Juventus nearly doubled their lead on 25 minutes,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's 'attitude and mentality' to seal comeback win over Fulham on his 100th game after Gabriel's poor mistake put them behind... but refuses to indulge in title talk despite going top of the table

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaped praise on his side's resilience after they came from behind to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier League. The Gunners fell behind against Fulham after a mistake from Gabriel allowed Aleksander Mitrovic to score, but they bounced back to win 2-1. Captain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There is NO reason to make this decision': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists Conor Gallagher made a 'a huge mistake' after being sent off in win over Leicester... as the midfielder apologises for his 'rash' challenge

Conor Gallagher said sorry to his Chelsea team-mates, staff and fans after his first-half red card on Saturday. The England midfielder was shown two yellow cards in the first 28 minutes of the Premier League encounter against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were reduced to 10 men with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are waiting for Ajax to hold a board meeting over wantaway forward Antony before making their next move for the £84m Brazilian... with Red Devils confident the move will go ahead if the Dutch side find a replacement

Manchester United are awaiting the outcome of a board meeting at Ajax before making their next move for winger Antony. Ajax rejected United's £76million bid for the Brazilian on Friday but the 22-year-old was hoping the Dutch club's finance directors would instead see the benefit of accepting such an offer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'DM us if you need to talk': Southampton hilariously offer support to local rivals Bournemouth after losing 9-0 to Liverpool as the Saints poke fun at themselves having shipped nine against Leicester and Man United

Southampton have brutally poked fun at Bournemouth after they were hammered 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. Scott Parker's side continued their slow start to the season and they were made to pay for it by the Reds, who equalled the joint biggest win in Premier League history. Southampton previously suffered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is the toughest day of my career': Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admits 9-0 humbling by Liverpool was 'shell-shocking' and 'painful' as he says his side 'need some help' with new signings if they are to survive

Scott Parker described Bournemouth's Anfield drubbing as the worst day of his career – but fears there will be more to come this season without new signings. Bournemouth's manager looked haunted on the sidelines as Liverpool ran amok and the impact of what he had witnessed had not subsided as he faced questions about the manner of his team's performance on Merseyside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steve Cooper insists he has no regrets over signing 'excellent' Neco Williams to replace promotion hero Djed Spence, as Nottingham Forest prepare to face their former loanee and Spurs

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has no regrets trading in last season's promotion hero Djed Spence for £16million Neco Williams from Liverpool. Spence returns to the City Ground with Tottenham on Sunday though he is yet to play for Antonio Conte's team after signing for them in summer. His...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe backs club record-signing Alexander Isak to be a success on Tyneside and insists that the £60m move for the Sweden international is 'a good deal for us'

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle haven't paid over the odds for £60million record signing Alexander Isak. The arrival of the Sweden international striker — who could make his debut at Wolves on Sunday — takes Newcastle's spending this calendar year to almost £250m. Howe insists Newcastle cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea's £33million summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly supplements his £160,000-a-week earnings at Stamford Bridge by selling video messages to fans online for £80 each... but the defender 'only does it for fun'

Chelsea summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly has joined American video sharing website Cameo, where fans can order a personalised video message from the former Napoli centre-back. According to Koulibaly's profile on the site, fans can order video messages that span an average length of 20 seconds each for £80, or they can send the player a message directly for £13.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes orders Man United teammates to continue their good form... after the Portuguese star's goal at Southampton ended the club's horror defeat streak on the road

Bruno Fernandes scored the goal to end Manchester United’s horrendous sequence of seven successive away defeats — and ordered more of the same. ‘One or two wins doesn’t make the league,’ said Fernandes after his volley, 10 minutes into the second half, clinched a 1-0 win at Southampton. ‘We have to carry on this spirit for the rest of the season. This is what this club demands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

561K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy