JOB ALERT: Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC in Rusk needs a Locomotive Engineer

* Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train. * Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred. * Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned. * Must understand air brake...
RUSK, TX
JOB ALERT: UT Health Henderson in Henderson needs an RN, Labor and Delivery Postpartum Recovery

– Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members:. – Collect patient’s health data. – Analyze assessment data in determining patient problems. – Develop a...
HENDERSON, TX
Komatsu Longview expanding facility on manufacturing campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview. Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. Industries worldwide...
LONGVIEW, TX
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - As more projects get funding approval from the City of Jacksonville, it’s likely more road work signs and torn up pavement will be seen through the city, at least for awhile. Director of Public and Community Services Randall Chandler said one big project is targeted...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Lawsuit filed to remove Angelina County Commissioner from office dismissed, officials say

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being sued in January, a lawsuit requesting the removal from office of Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Pitts has been dismissed, according to officials. Officials said the case was nonsuited, determined to have insufficient evidence, by the Assistant Texas Attorney General assigned to the case. The lawsuit alleged Pitts […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team.
TYLER, TX
Smith County road projects update

TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
TYLER, TX
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
TYLER, TX
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler

(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
TYLER, TX
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
Fundraiser supporting youth in foster care to be held in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bubba’s 33 will be donating 10% of all proceeds Sept. 6 to ETCADA (East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) Youth Transition Center in Longview. D.O.R.S. (Developing Opportunities Realizing Success) Youth Transition Center is a program of ETCADA that connects young people with...
LONGVIEW, TX

