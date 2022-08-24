Read full article on original website
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC in Rusk needs a Locomotive Engineer
* Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train. * Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred. * Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned. * Must understand air brake...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: UT Health Henderson in Henderson needs an RN, Labor and Delivery Postpartum Recovery
– Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members:. – Collect patient’s health data. – Analyze assessment data in determining patient problems. – Develop a...
inforney.com
High prices, lack of availability put financial strain on East Texas renters
Renters in East Texas are mostly in the same boat right now. Tenants are seeing consistent increases in their rent but unable to move due to issues like a lack of available units in the area or trouble finding a place with cheaper rent. Others are spending months — some...
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
ketk.com
Komatsu Longview expanding facility on manufacturing campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview. Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. Industries worldwide...
KTRE
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. |. The Job Expo is being held Thursday from 12 p.m....
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - As more projects get funding approval from the City of Jacksonville, it’s likely more road work signs and torn up pavement will be seen through the city, at least for awhile. Director of Public and Community Services Randall Chandler said one big project is targeted...
Lawsuit filed to remove Angelina County Commissioner from office dismissed, officials say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being sued in January, a lawsuit requesting the removal from office of Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Pitts has been dismissed, according to officials. Officials said the case was nonsuited, determined to have insufficient evidence, by the Assistant Texas Attorney General assigned to the case. The lawsuit alleged Pitts […]
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Texas alleged catalytic converter theft ring busted, items stolen were worth $2.7 million
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
ktbb.com
Smith County road projects update
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
ketk.com
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
KLTV
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
ketk.com
Fundraiser supporting youth in foster care to be held in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bubba’s 33 will be donating 10% of all proceeds Sept. 6 to ETCADA (East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) Youth Transition Center in Longview. D.O.R.S. (Developing Opportunities Realizing Success) Youth Transition Center is a program of ETCADA that connects young people with...
Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
Longview Police Department officials stated that at 10.30 AM on Thursday, a vehicle swerved off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was [..]
