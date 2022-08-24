ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project

Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2

7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana

[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project

Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
POLK COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Not in favor of road widening

The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
tribpapers.com

Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions

Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
WOODFIN, NC

