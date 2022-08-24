Read full article on original website
my40.tv
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
my40.tv
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
livingupstatesc.com
North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2
7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
theonefeather.com
Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
my40.tv
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
tribpapers.com
Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions
Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
my40.tv
Bryson City man faces several charges after authorities respond to report of shots fired
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina is facing several charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired recently. The Swain County Sheriff's Office says its department received a call on Thursday, Aug. 25, about shots fired near Kirkland Creek Road and Sheppard Creek Road.
