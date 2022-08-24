Tucked on the edge of the Columbia River there is a narrow strip of land between SR14 and the river. As you head to or from the Gorge area, dive off the highway as you pass through Washougal and follow the signs to Steamboat Landing. It is a small little park mostly visited by locals but offers spectacular views of the river. Plans are in the works to do further improvements to the infrastructure and especially closer to the marina, but at the moment, you might enjoy heading out onto the pier and taking advantage of the seats placed looking out towards the river. A great place to go fishing, take photos, or just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee from one of the nearby coffee shops. There is an under-the-highway pedestrian underpass that connects downtown to the park. The park does have restroom facilities, but not much else. Paths connect the park to the marina a little further west, which make it a popular place to bring a bicycle or go for a run. While in Washougal, it is always fun to stop by the Pendleton Woolen Mill Outlet store and perhaps take advantage of a tour of the facility.

WASHOUGAL, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO