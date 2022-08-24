Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
wgxa.tv
WRPD, DA's Office offering $8K reward in unsolved homicide from 1987
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins woman's murder has gone unsolved for more than three decades, and Warner Robins police and the Houston County District Attorney's Office want to know if you can help solve the case. On March 3, 1987, a family member found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer...
41nbc.com
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
Three suspects arrested, charged with murder in connection to Americus death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in Americus, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. was taken into custody on Aug. 25 by the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals […]
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide
UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown. A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of...
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
41nbc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street. According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as...
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
msn.com
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
WMAZ
3 arrested after nearly 3,000 pounds of meth discovered at Georgia residence, deputies say
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in Meriwether County earlier this month after deputies discovered close to 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in construction pipes in a resident's front yard. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 12, deputies noticed that a large delivery of black...
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
wgxa.tv
Ten Milledgeville residents arrested for guns and drugs
MACON, Ga. –Ten Milledgeville residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges, accused of participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of meth, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs. While serving search warrants, agents seized about 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two...
12 Georgia residents face charges relating to suspected armed drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around […]
Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
