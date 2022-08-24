ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide

UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown. A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of...
EASTMAN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
EASTMAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street. According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
MACON, GA
msn.com

Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting

A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Ten Milledgeville residents arrested for guns and drugs

MACON, Ga. –Ten Milledgeville residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges, accused of participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of meth, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs. While serving search warrants, agents seized about 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, two...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

12 Georgia residents face charges relating to suspected armed drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around […]
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA

