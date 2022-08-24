Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Police car catches fire in the street in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A police car caught fire on the street in Renton. The fire broke out along Powell Avenue at SW 7th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The fire department, which knocked down the flames, said it received calls about explosions coming from the car. Renton police said...
Man stabbed several times during robbery in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday. At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to 3rd Avenue and University Street after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed. Upon arriving at the scene, officers began first aid...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured early Friday morning. The shooting happened before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Steele Street. Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
q13fox.com
18-year-old father accused of pointing gun at infant daughter's head
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old was arrested after Seattle Police said he pointed a gun at his 3-month-old daughter and her mother, before driving off with the baby and later holding her face to the ground. On Aug. 24, a woman told police that her child's father had threatened the pair...
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway after shooting involving trooper in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol said a trooper was involved in a shooting in Federal Way Wednesday night, shutting down roads for hours. The shooting happened at Enchanted Parkway South and South 348th Street. It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Trooper Rick Johnson said the...
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
Traffic stop, crash led up to trooper shooting man in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper in Federal Way on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. near South 348th Street and Enchanted Parkway South, near Costco. As a trooper was trying to pull...
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
