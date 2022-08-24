ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Man, 52, died after tree fell on truck near Adams Run

The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of an Adams Run man killed Thursday morning, August 25, when a tree fell on his truck. Lethaniel Gathers, 52, died on scene along Old Jacksonboro Road after the tree fell onto his vehicle around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities. Gathers...
Driver dies in Charleston County after tree falls on truck

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a truck collided with a falling tree in the Adams Run area of the county Thursday morning, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene of a crash on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road...
Hours-long standoff on Johns Island over after suspect found hiding above hot water heater

JOHNS ISLAND (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:45 PM): Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff on Friday. Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, was wanted on charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property. He also had a Family Court bench warrant with CCSO and a warrant for third-degree domestic violence with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Charleston County man, 31, killed in hit-&-run near Meggett

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Tuesday night, August 23, on Highway 165 in the Meggett area. Brandon Hardwick, 31, of Meggett, died on location from blunt force injuries he suffered when he was...
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
Student found with pistol at Goose Creek High School

GOOSE CREEK (WCIV) — A student brought a gun to school at Goose Creek High School on Thursday, according to Berkeley County School District officials. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker told ABC News 4's Katy Solt the student was found with a pistol. We're waiting to...
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
