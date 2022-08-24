Read full article on original website
Family demands more charges for NCPD officer involved in deadly crash on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of Raudnesia Waring held a press conference Friday at 3 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall to demand more charges be brought against a North Charleston police officer for his role in a deadly crash. Waring, 24, was killed in a crash...
Man, 52, died after tree fell on truck near Adams Run
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of an Adams Run man killed Thursday morning, August 25, when a tree fell on his truck. Lethaniel Gathers, 52, died on scene along Old Jacksonboro Road after the tree fell onto his vehicle around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities. Gathers...
Coroner ID's man & woman killed in Charleston motorcycle crash with box truck
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who died Tuesday, August 23, in a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neil says the deceased are Taylor Lee Flowers, a 29-year-old woman from Lake City, South Carolina, and...
Driver dies in Charleston County after tree falls on truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a truck collided with a falling tree in the Adams Run area of the county Thursday morning, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene of a crash on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road...
South Carolina deputies arrest man hiding in wall after hourslong standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a […]
Hours-long standoff on Johns Island over after suspect found hiding above hot water heater
JOHNS ISLAND (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:45 PM): Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff on Friday. Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, was wanted on charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property. He also had a Family Court bench warrant with CCSO and a warrant for third-degree domestic violence with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Charleston County man, 31, killed in hit-&-run near Meggett
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Tuesday night, August 23, on Highway 165 in the Meggett area. Brandon Hardwick, 31, of Meggett, died on location from blunt force injuries he suffered when he was...
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
Summerville Police investigating pair of early-morning armed robberies at gas stations
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville police are investigating two incidents that took place early Friday morning less than 20 minutes apart from one another, according to incident reports from the police department. The first robbery took place at 2:27 a.m. at a 7-Eleven, located at 9910 Dorchester Rd. According...
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
'Blast every one of you': Dorchester Co. man charged with threatening official: SLED
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man with a pending domestic violence case is now facing additional charges after going online and threatening a public official, according to arrest warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jason Kositz, 42, is charged with intimidation of a court...
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for Cane Bay-area teens missing since last week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are attempting to track down a pair of missing runaway teens who haven't been seen since last week. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15, according to an incident report. Sarah attended class at...
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
Student found with pistol at Goose Creek High School
GOOSE CREEK (WCIV) — A student brought a gun to school at Goose Creek High School on Thursday, according to Berkeley County School District officials. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker told ABC News 4's Katy Solt the student was found with a pistol. We're waiting to...
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond. The crash happened on […]
21 cats, kittens rescued from burned-down Summerville home; Dorchester Paws out of room
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws added 21 new animals to its care, the shelter announced on Saturday, after several cats and kittens were found living in a burned-down home in Summerville. Many of the kittens are 8 weeks old. Dorchester Paws is currently caring for more than...
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
McMaster gets close-up look at derelict boat problem affecting Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Removing derelict boats from Charleston's waterways can be tricky. They need to either track down the boat or structure's owner or make an effort to find out who the owner is first. Laying unused for two years and partially sinking. Removing the structure is not...
Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
