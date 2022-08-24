ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijLHq_0hTMEiAR00

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy told a woman “it’s small, don’t worry” before a rape lasting “20 seconds”, a court has heard.

In a police interview played to Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, the alleged victim said the Manchester City left-back tried to “debate” her into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire – in July 2021.

Despite giving him “every excuse”, she said her protests “didn’t phase him” and she had to “give in”, the court heard.

The woman said she “felt dirty” and used most of a pack of baby wipes to try to clean herself after the incident, the jury heard.

She did not report the rape to police until being contacted by officers after other allegations surfaced because “it was like one word against another” and that she was “really scared”, adding: “these people have power whether you like it or not”, the court heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSnk5_0hTMEiAR00
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women (PA/ David Rawcliffe) (PA Wire)

Recalling the alleged incident in a recorded police interview, which was played to a jury, she said she had been invited to Mendy’s home where people were drinking and playing games.

But as she was about to leave he took her into the cinema room at the house alone where they talked and began kissing before he pulled his underwear down.

She said: “I was just like ‘I don’t want to do anything, I don’t know you’.

“He said ‘it’s small, don’t worry’ and all this.

“I was sat on a bean bag and he was standing in front of me holding himself. I felt like I had given him every excuse to get out of the situation …

“It didn’t phase him, it’s like nothing I said got through to him and it’s like arguing with a brick wall.”

The woman explained to the court how she didn’t know other guests at the party well and didn’t feel she could just walk away.

She continued: “When I sat on that bean bag and I ended up having to like give in. There was nothing more I could do.”

“Within 20 seconds it was over.”

Following the alleged rape, she said she “didn’t know how to process what had just happened” and “felt so by myself”, the court heard.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Both men say that if any sex did take place it was consensual.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

The trial continues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rapist who ‘brutalised’ four former partners jailed

A rapist who “brutalised and bullied” four former partners has been jailed and will be monitored for life after posthumous testimony from two victims. Alexander Thomson, 42, was found guilty of subjecting a series of women to sexual assaults and violent attacks between 2012 and 2019 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in February.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#St Andrew#Manchester City#Police#Violent Crime#Chester Crown Court
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse

A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
LYNN, MA
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Accused 'Duck Sauce Killer' Dies By Suicide Hours Before Court Hearing, Denies Murder In Email

The man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver, dubbed the "Duck Sauce Killer," has taken his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead in his Queens, New York apartment after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound just hours before he was set to appear in court, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Hirsch was out on bail while awaiting trial for the murder of food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 45, who was shot to death while making a delivery on April 30. He was reportedly expecting to be arraigned on new gun possession charges before he died.
QUEENS, NY
Kath Lee

12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend

Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy