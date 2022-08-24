MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For some of us it's hard to imagine going through life, seldom if ever uttering this simple three letter word- "Dad" In a modest house off Knollwoord Drive in Mobile, an organization called Team Focus has worked hard over the past two decades to fill that "Dad" void with the next best thing... a mentoring adult who cares. It's those kind of kids, ages 10 through their teens, without a father or father figure, that Team Focus seeks to save.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO