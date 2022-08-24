ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Family Health now offering flu shots at several locations in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Flu season is right around the corner and, for many, that means reupping on yearly shots. Thankfully, MCHD's primary care division 'Family Health' will be offering shots at several facilities located conveniently throughout Mobile County. The Family Health locations and hours of operation include:. Citronelle...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama schools to receive state funds to address 'period poverty'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Young girls having difficulty getting access to feminine hygiene products is not a new problem. But it’s a problem the state of Alabama hopes to address soon. “I think this is an excellent idea,” says Dr. Maria Davila with Coastal OB/GYN. She’s talking...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Charity Spotlight: Mobile's 'Team Focus' steps in when a father steps out of a boy's life

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For some of us it's hard to imagine going through life, seldom if ever uttering this simple three letter word- "Dad" In a modest house off Knollwoord Drive in Mobile, an organization called Team Focus has worked hard over the past two decades to fill that "Dad" void with the next best thing... a mentoring adult who cares. It's those kind of kids, ages 10 through their teens, without a father or father figure, that Team Focus seeks to save.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
LILLIAN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Animal Welfare Offering $10 “Back to School” Adoptions

With school back in session and kids out of the house, it’s the perfect time to bring home a new furry friend. From Friday, Aug. 26 until Saturday, Sept. 3, all animals at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will have a reduced adoption fee of $10. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a separate $11 license at the time of adoption. Visit 24petconnect.com to see a full list of adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
MOBILE, AL
elba-clipper.com

McMurphy-Johnson nuptials planned for September 24th in St. Maarten

Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy. Ale is a 2011...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Small dinosaur joins WKRG to talk about Jurassic Quest in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the largest Dinosaur exhibits in the country is in Mobile this weekend. Jurassic Quest has been touring the country and they have stopped at the Mobile Convention Center. Park Ranger Marty and Dino trainer Carolyn joined us in the studio. Read the full interview below or watch it in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways

--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

