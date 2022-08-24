Read full article on original website
Patricia Sue Wysong
Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, formerly of Kendallville and Michigan, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka. She was born May 30, 1946, in Goshen. Surviving are a son: James (Alissa) Wysong, Osceola; and three granddaughters. Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers:...
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Syracuse. He was born Jan. 15, 1937. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his daughter, Marceil Ellen Martin, Syracuse; his siblings,...
Sue ‘Susie’ Ellen Steller
Sue “Susie” Ellen (Elliott) Steller, 75, Cromwell, died at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Elkhart, the daughter of Arthur and Lois (Hartman) Elliott. On May 17, 2003, she married Mike Steller at The Rock Church, Syracuse.
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
Frank L. Bever
Frank L. Bever, 101, North Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Timbercrest Senior Living Center, North Manchester. Frank was born April 21, 1921. Frank married Olive Leedy on April 12, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five sons, Jerry (Karen) Bever, Warsaw, Thomas (Ruth Ann)...
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
James Garfield Hirsch
James Garfield Hirsch, 83, South Bend, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at home in South Bend. He was born Nov. 30, 1938. He married Deborah Lee Hirsch; she survives in South Bend. James is also survived by his sister, Linda (Dennis) Clark, Lakeville, his stepbrother, Kenneth Sipress;...
Bonnie L. Feldman
Bonnie L. Feldman, 92, Etna Green, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1930. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948; he preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her son, Carl (Debra) Feldman, Etna...
Becky S. Melton — UPDATED
Rebecca S. “Becky” Melton, 68, Lakeville, died at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Healthwin Specialized Care, South Bend. Becky was born Aug. 23, 1953. On Sep. 6, 1969, Becky married Patrick Melton; he survives. Becky is also survived by her two children, Rick Melton, Lakeville and...
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Annette Marie Kindig — PENDING
Annette Marie Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died at 7:05 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Bernice Zimmerman — PENDING
Bernice (Imhoff) Zimmerman, 47, Argos, died at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
John D. ‘Possum’ Hemphill
John D. “Possum” Hemphill, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Fort Wayne. He was born June 20, 1962. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Katrina Wilcox; his daughter, Jazelyn Hemphill; his stepson, Johnathan (Brittany Dilley) Wilcox; and a sister. Sheets & Childs...
Shirla Jean Henney
Shirla Jean Henney, 87, Columbia City, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Feb. 14, 1935. On Feb. 14, 1954, Shirla married Lawrence “Shorty” D. Henney; he preceded her in death. Shirla is survived by her sons, Meredith (Cheryl) Henney and...
Martha Elaine Wing — PENDING
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Warsaw Looks At Shifting First Friday To Third Friday
WARSAW – Warsaw’s monthly downtown festival is on the verge of moving to a different date. Rob Parker, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce CEO and Main Street Warsaw executive director, threw out the idea of shifting to a Third Friday format during a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at HopLore Brewing on West Market Street.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of North SR 13, North Webster. Driver: William K. Steinecker, 36, North Creek Bend Lae, Milford. Steinecker was traveling south on North Syracuse Webster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a sign and driving over a culvert. Damage up to $2,500.
13th Annual Rotors Over Mentone To Be Held Sep. 10
MENTONE — The Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum and Mentone Historical Museum will hold their 13th annual Rotors Over Mentone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone. Both museums will be open for viewing. American...
