POLL: What is your favorite feature at the proposed Capital Sports Center?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When Charleston city and Kanawha County officials revealed the proposed Capital Sports Center, the announcement on Wednesday brought lots of "oohs" and ahhs." Eyewitness News wants to know what feature of the facility that you like the most. Take our poll below to weigh in...
Charleston Town Center management company, owner say they support proposed sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hull Property Group, the manager of Charleston Town Center, and its owner said they strongly back a proposal to create a multimillion-dollar sports complex on property at the mall, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”. “Hull Property Group, LLC, manages the Charleston Town Center Mall,...
Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
'This community is sick of it,' Charleston mayor says after West Side shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston’s mayor expressed frustration after two shootings on the West Side on Friday, saying she, the community and police are “sick of it” and the same people being arrested repeatedly. “The shootings that happened today — this community is sick of it,”...
Marshall University to demolish old church after building deemed ‘unsafe’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University will be expanding parking near the Joan C. Edward Stadium this fall. Marshall officials say they will be demolishing an old church located on the property in the 2000 block of 5th Avenue that the university bought in 2017. Officials with the university say the building has been declared […]
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop is back with more tailgate favorites to celebrate Fresh Cut Friday. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Curbside tax collection service to be offered next week in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A curbside tax collection service will be available in Kanawha County next week, the sheriff’s office said. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division will offer a curbside collection service beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting, according to a news release.
The Top Things to do in Huntington, West Virginia
The city of Huntington is located in West Virginia at the confluence of the Ohio River and the Appalachian Mountains. Prior to the last several decades, its main industries were health care, tourism, and banking. Prior to that, its main industries were steel processing, shipping, and transportation. Visitors to Huntington can take advantage of the many parks that provide entertainment and a getaway into the peace of nature. The city also features a number of things to do including art and technology museums, craft stores, an amusement park, neighbourhood bistros, and fine-dining establishments.
Multimillion-dollar sports complex planned for closed West Virginia mall department store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia's largest city.The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, a rock-climbing wall and areas for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and pickleball, Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced. There also would be a large exercise gym devoted to personal training, including weightlifting and workout machines.The 247,000-square-foot complex will convert a former Macy's department store at the Charleston Town Center mall and an adjacent parking garage. Officials hope it will host regional and national events while providing a training facility for the state's athletes."In order to position our Capital City to attract top-tier, revenue generating events and the associated economic impact, we must have the necessary facilities to compete," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement.The cost of the project was not disclosed. The statement said it's the largest financial joint venture between the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston.
A Night of Green: Marshall's Paint the Capital City Green unfolds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a host of green invades the Charleston area, it can only mean one thing - Marshall football is about to begin. The annual "Paint the Capital City Green" event took place Thursday evening. It marked the second straight year it was staged inside...
Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
Repeat offenders back on streets, Charleston mayor says ‘it’s insanity’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s police chief and mayor voiced their frustrations Friday after a pair of shootings Aug. 26 that happened with in just a few hours span, one of which is now a homicide investigation. The first shooting happened on Russell Street, and the victim is recovering after a gunshot wound to the […]
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
Threat leads to indictment
Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Teacher shortage felt in Boone County as staffing issues cause school closure
VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia's teacher shortage was being felt in Boone County Friday where an elementary school had to close due to limited staffing coupled with a COVID-19 outbreak. Ten teachers out with COVID-19 caused staffing issues at Van Elementary, but the lack of substitute teachers in...
Charleston resolution would honorarily rename street for KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is looking to honorarily rename a block of West Second Street. It would be in honor of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a Capital High student athlete who was shot and killed in April 2021. The resolution to honorarily rename the street was introduced by Larry Moore, Ward 4 […]
‘I’m sick of this’: Goodwin wants change following violent crime in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is pressing for changes within West Virginia’s judicial system following recent violent crime in West Virginia’s capital city, including a fatal shooting on Friday. Goodwin spoke to MetroNews hours after Charleston police officers began investigating an incident in the...
