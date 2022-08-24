ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop is back with more tailgate favorites to celebrate Fresh Cut Friday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Curbside tax collection service to be offered next week in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A curbside tax collection service will be available in Kanawha County next week, the sheriff’s office said. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division will offer a curbside collection service beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting, according to a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
usatales.com

The Top Things to do in Huntington, West Virginia

The city of Huntington is located in West Virginia at the confluence of the Ohio River and the Appalachian Mountains. Prior to the last several decades, its main industries were health care, tourism, and banking. Prior to that, its main industries were steel processing, shipping, and transportation. Visitors to Huntington can take advantage of the many parks that provide entertainment and a getaway into the peace of nature. The city also features a number of things to do including art and technology museums, craft stores, an amusement park, neighbourhood bistros, and fine-dining establishments.
HUNTINGTON, WV
#Charleston Town Center#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Hull Property Group#Macy
CBS Pittsburgh

Multimillion-dollar sports complex planned for closed West Virginia mall department store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia's largest city.The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, a rock-climbing wall and areas for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and pickleball, Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced. There also would be a large exercise gym devoted to personal training, including weightlifting and workout machines.The 247,000-square-foot complex will convert a former Macy's department store at the Charleston Town Center mall and an adjacent parking garage. Officials hope it will host regional and national events while providing a training facility for the state's athletes."In order to position our Capital City to attract top-tier, revenue generating events and the associated economic impact, we must have the necessary facilities to compete," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement.The cost of the project was not disclosed. The statement said it's the largest financial joint venture between the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

A Night of Green: Marshall's Paint the Capital City Green unfolds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When a host of green invades the Charleston area, it can only mean one thing - Marshall football is about to begin. The annual "Paint the Capital City Green" event took place Thursday evening. It marked the second straight year it was staged inside...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
OAK HILL, WV
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Threat leads to indictment

Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
IRONTON, OH
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

