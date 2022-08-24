Read full article on original website
It’s that time of year again! Starting on August 27, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. The watch dates are August 27 to October 6, 5:30 p.m. until dusk. Visit www.4has.org for further details.
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
4Br, 2.5Bth Hi-Ranch located in the famed Three Village School District. Updated Kitchen, Bathrooms, New Roof 2022, updated double pane Windows. Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertops. 2 car attached Garage. $599,999 | Web# 3422640. For more information click here.
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
When my husband told me about a women’s self-defense class on Aug. 22 at the jiu jitsu center where he and his daughter train, I jumped at the opportunity to attend. The fact that it was free to those who signed up before Aug. 22 was an added bonus.
The Hauppauge-based All Action Alarm first opened their doors for business in 1980, and the multi-generational, family-owned and operated security company recently celebrated 42 years of keeping Long Islanders and their loved ones safe in their own homes. All Action Alarm has been a family affair since day one, with...
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.
When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.
The first application for licenses to sell recreational marijuana opened yesterday. Only 20 licenses will be distributed on Long Island, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license is available to businesses majority owned and run by “justice involved” individuals, or people convicted of...
The redistricting committee recently approved the creation of three new draft maps, one of which you voted ‘no.’ Could you briefly explain your ‘no’ vote?. Ali Nazir, the co-chair, requested taking one of the first maps — which created all this controversy — and refining it by putting Council Districts 1 and 2 together but leaving everything else as it is.
Long Island will get 20 of the 150 approved licenses to sell marijuana by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). With an estimated 13.4% of the population in New York State, Long Island will get the second most of any region behind Manhattan, according to a chart found on marijuanamoment.net. Manhattan, with 14.6% of the state’s population will be awarded 22 licenses.
