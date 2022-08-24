ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TBR News Media

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch returns to Setauket Aug. 27

It’s that time of year again! Starting on August 27, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. The watch dates are August 27 to October 6, 5:30 p.m. until dusk. Visit www.4has.org for further details.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
Beach Radio

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Barbecue#Hamburgers#The Eastern European#Russian#The Three Villages#Tvct
Campus News

Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state

Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island boat fire injures 5

NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: August 18 to August 25, 2022

St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat

When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
SAG HARBOR, NY
WIBX 950

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: August 18 to August 25, 2022

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.
SMITHTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?

I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
WILDLIFE
riverheadlocal

Applications for first recreational marijuana dispensary licenses now being accepted; Long Island set to receive 20 licenses

The first application for licenses to sell recreational marijuana opened yesterday. Only 20 licenses will be distributed on Long Island, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license is available to businesses majority owned and run by “justice involved” individuals, or people convicted of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

One-on-one with George Hoffman

The redistricting committee recently approved the creation of three new draft maps, one of which you voted ‘no.’ Could you briefly explain your ‘no’ vote?. Ali Nazir, the co-chair, requested taking one of the first maps — which created all this controversy — and refining it by putting Council Districts 1 and 2 together but leaving everything else as it is.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Set to Get Special NYS Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

Long Island will get 20 of the 150 approved licenses to sell marijuana by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). With an estimated 13.4% of the population in New York State, Long Island will get the second most of any region behind Manhattan, according to a chart found on marijuanamoment.net. Manhattan, with 14.6% of the state’s population will be awarded 22 licenses.
ECONOMY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy