WMUR.com
Man seriously injured after early morning shooting in downtown Concord, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was seriously injured after an early Saturday morning shooting in downtown Concord, police said. Concord police said around 1 a.m., they responded to the area of Eagle square to investigate reports of a disturbance involving gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man who...
WMUR.com
2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
WMUR.com
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man from Maine is in custody after police said he stole a car with a woman and an infant inside. Hampton police said David Tayes, 46, of Maine, stole the vehicle around noon at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said a woman and baby he did not know were inside the vehicle.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Massachusetts woman fatally shot 3 relatives before dying by suicide in a grocery store parking lot, authorities said
Authorities on Thursday accused a Massachusetts woman of fatally shooting three relatives before dying by suicide in a grocery store parking lot, an incident a relative called “devastating and unforeseen.”. Khosay Sharifi, 31, killed her father, brother-in-law and father-in-law Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, a city about 13 miles northeast...
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
WMUR.com
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Londonderry crash
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Londonderry. Authorities said she crashed her car into a guardrail on West Road and was the only person involved in the accident. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Londonderry Fire...
Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say
A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd
At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
Chelsea woman arraigned in connection with fatal East Boston hit-and-run
A Chelsea woman was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in May, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Gabriella Mendez, 32, is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, negligent...
DA identifies 4 family members who died in murder-suicide that spanned multiple crime scenes in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have identified four family members who were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes in Lynn. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street just before 3 p.m. learned a 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi had fatally shot her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, and her 34-year-old brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
WMUR.com
Dunbarton police looking for suspects who broke into store, stole money from ATM
DUNBARTON, N.H. — Dunbarton police are investigating an elaborate heist at a deli. It happened early Thursday morning at Page's Country Store and Deli. Investigators said two people disabled the alarm, broke in with pry bars, then got to the ATM using a torch and the pry bars to crack it open.
whdh.com
Waltham Police ask for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old Jasmine Ramirez who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez was last seen in the area of School Street and Lexington Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post. Ramirez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″ with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen in blue jeans.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
