A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.

SALEM, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO