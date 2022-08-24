ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

WMUR.com

2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say

CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Londonderry crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Londonderry. Authorities said she crashed her car into a guardrail on West Road and was the only person involved in the accident. Officials said the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Londonderry Fire...
LONDONDERRY, NH
MassLive.com

Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say

A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
SALEM, NH
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 4 family members who died in murder-suicide that spanned multiple crime scenes in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have identified four family members who were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes in Lynn. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street just before 3 p.m. learned a 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi had fatally shot her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, and her 34-year-old brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
whdh.com

Waltham Police ask for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old Jasmine Ramirez who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez was last seen in the area of School Street and Lexington Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post. Ramirez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″ with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen in blue jeans.
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH
