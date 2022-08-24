ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mdou Moctar stream new version of Chismiten

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Nigerien guitar genius Mdou Moctar has streamed a new drum machine version of Chismiten which you can listen to below.

Originally the opening track from last years Afrique Victime , the new version is taken from the upcoming Niger EP Vol. 1 which has just been released through Matador Records.

The Niger EP Vol. 1 also features recordings captured in Moctar’s native country, including previously unreleased 13-minute drum machine & electric guitar epic ‘Imouhar’, four live versions of songs from across Moctar’s albums Afrique Victime, Afelan and Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai (translating to “Rain the Color of Blue with A Little Red In It”, the soundtrack to Moctar’s Tuareg-language film remake of Prince’s Purple Rain).

“In 2021, we started the Mdou Moctar mixtape series," explains producer/bassist Mikey Coltun. "These releases compiled field recordings, cellphone voice memos, interview clips, conversations captured in the tour van, and blown-out board recordings from shows all over the world. As a continuation of those mixtapes, we present the Niger EPs, which examine the roots of the Mdou Moctar band.

"Early Mdou recordings were contained on cassettes, though the humble tape was soon replaced by the quick and easy facility of cellphone technology. Long bus rides are common in West Africa. On one of these rides, you might be seated next to a stranger and ask, "What are you listening to?" Then a song exchange would begin over Bluetooth. This is a very real way artists found their music distributed far from home.

"In that vein, the Niger EP series features solely recordings taped in Mdou Moctar's home country of Niger. Vol. 1 begin the series with a mix of recordings from 2017-2020, documenting the band at weddings, picnics, rehearsals."

Mdou Moctar just capped off their last UK performance for 2022 at Green Man festival last weekend and will  embark on further North American tour dates today.

Get Niger EP Vol. 1 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iQfS_0hTMDoQa00

(Image credit: Matador Records)

Mdou Moctar: Niger EP Vol. 1
1. Imouhar (Drum Machine Version)
2. Chismiten (Drum Machine Version)
3. Sibidoul (Live)
4. Afelan (Live)
5. Layla (Live)
6. Afrique Victime (Live)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Field Recordings#Chelsea Football Club#Dennis Publishing#Electric Guitar#Matador Records
Louder

Former Cradle Of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis dead at 48

Stuart Anstis played on Cradle Of Filth classics Dusk And Her Embrace and Cruelty And The Beast. Former Cradle Of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged 48, it has been confirmed. The news was announced by Anstis' wife, Antoinette, who posted the below message on the musician's own Facebook page last night:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Pantera announce first reunion shows of 2022

Reunited Pantera to join Slipknot and Judas Priest at Knotfest shows in South America in December 2022. Pantera have officially announced their first reunion shows as part of this year‘s South American Knotfest. The reformed metal band will appear below headliners Judas Priest at the Knotfest Roadshow in Bogota,...
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy