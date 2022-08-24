Mdou Moctar stream new version of Chismiten

Nigerien guitar genius Mdou Moctar has streamed a new drum machine version of Chismiten which you can listen to below.

Originally the opening track from last years Afrique Victime , the new version is taken from the upcoming Niger EP Vol. 1 which has just been released through Matador Records.

The Niger EP Vol. 1 also features recordings captured in Moctar’s native country, including previously unreleased 13-minute drum machine & electric guitar epic ‘Imouhar’, four live versions of songs from across Moctar’s albums Afrique Victime, Afelan and Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai (translating to “Rain the Color of Blue with A Little Red In It”, the soundtrack to Moctar’s Tuareg-language film remake of Prince’s Purple Rain).

“In 2021, we started the Mdou Moctar mixtape series," explains producer/bassist Mikey Coltun. "These releases compiled field recordings, cellphone voice memos, interview clips, conversations captured in the tour van, and blown-out board recordings from shows all over the world. As a continuation of those mixtapes, we present the Niger EPs, which examine the roots of the Mdou Moctar band.

"Early Mdou recordings were contained on cassettes, though the humble tape was soon replaced by the quick and easy facility of cellphone technology. Long bus rides are common in West Africa. On one of these rides, you might be seated next to a stranger and ask, "What are you listening to?" Then a song exchange would begin over Bluetooth. This is a very real way artists found their music distributed far from home.

"In that vein, the Niger EP series features solely recordings taped in Mdou Moctar's home country of Niger. Vol. 1 begin the series with a mix of recordings from 2017-2020, documenting the band at weddings, picnics, rehearsals."

Mdou Moctar just capped off their last UK performance for 2022 at Green Man festival last weekend and will embark on further North American tour dates today.

Get Niger EP Vol. 1 .

(Image credit: Matador Records)

Mdou Moctar: Niger EP Vol. 1

1. Imouhar (Drum Machine Version)

2. Chismiten (Drum Machine Version)

3. Sibidoul (Live)

4. Afelan (Live)

5. Layla (Live)

6. Afrique Victime (Live)

