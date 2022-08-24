Read full article on original website
The Verge
Harvestella turns Stardew Valley into a Square Enix RPG
Nintendo just shared a detailed look at Harvestella, the upcoming farming sim / RPG from Square Enix, in its latest Treehouse Live presentation, and after watching the video, the game is now one of my most anticipated titles of the year. The farming looks like many other farming sims you...
The Verge
Praise the sun! Dark Souls 3’s PC servers are back up
According to tweets from FromSoftware Player Support and the official Dark Souls Twitter account, the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 have been restored after being taken offline since early January. The servers were initially disabled by FromSoftware to prevent a malicious remote code execution (RCE) exploit that allowed hackers to take control of players’ computers. FromSoftware has been working to patch its servers and restore service ever since, and it seems that for one game, the time has finally arrived.
The Verge
iHeartRadio is trying out a Fortnite ‘metaverse’ concert arena
Radio juggernaut iHeartMedia is launching its own dedicated space in Fortnite to host events and concerts. The virtual park, which has been given the rather obnoxious name of iHeartLand, is being developed using the game’s creative mode and will feature several different areas. The park includes a main stage...
The Verge
Corsair’s new gaming monitor bends into a curved display
Can’t decide between buying a flat or curved monitor? Corsair thinks it might have the solution to your (admittedly, niche) woes with the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240: a flexible OLED gaming monitor that you can literally bend by hand to switch form factors. The transforming display is possible thanks to...
The Verge
Nintendo says it has ‘no plans’ to increase Switch prices
Nintendo’s Switch console won’t be added to the list of price-hiked tech products impacted by inflation. The company gave a statement to Eurogamer, reiterating what company president Shuntaro Furukawa told shareholders in June, saying it had “no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.”. Here’s...
The Verge
The Xbox Series S comes with a free game at Best Buy
If you were looking for something to occupy your time this weekend, the team at The Verge Deals has got you covered. Right now, you can score a free digital game when you buy an Xbox Series S at Best Buy. Simply add an Xbox Series S to your cart for its regular price of $299.99, then head to this link to pick one of the available games that you can get for free. Some of the qualifying titles that are part of this deal include Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition (normally $99.99), Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition (normally $89.99), and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition (normally $99.99). While the Series S doesn’t have the same power as the Series X, it’s still an excellent digital-exclusive console that’s small enough to be stored in most carry-on suitcases.
The Verge
Honor 70 arrives in the UK on September 2nd for £480
A little under three months after it was first announced in China, Honor has launched its midrange Honor 70 smartphone in the UK. The phone is set to start at £480 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, rising to £530 for 256GB of storage. Both versions will go on general sale on September 2nd, with preorders opening tomorrow. Stay tuned for our full review next week.
The Verge
Xbox Game Pass ‘Friends & Family’ leak suggests you can share with friends
A leak of potential branding for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass family subscription suggests you’ll be able to share a subscription with friends, too. Microsoft started testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia earlier this month, and now Twitter leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia has spotted “Game Pass Friends & Family” branding.
The Verge
Watch some robots assemble and test Samsung’s newest foldables
Samsung made big strides with last year’s foldables in terms of durability — the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were the first devices in the series to offer serious water resistance and an IPX8 rating. This year’s phones aren’t a whole lot tougher, but the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are still something of an engineering marvel. We got a glimpse at the foldable assembly line last year, and as the newest Flip and Fold go on sale today, Samsung is giving us another peek at how the sausage is made. And it’s pretty flippin’ cool.
