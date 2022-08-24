Read full article on original website
Campaign Almanac: Eastern Iowa races getting tighter, political forecaster says
Eastern Iowa’s Congressional campaigns seem a little more competitive to at least one national politics forecaster. Inside Elections this week changed its forecast for both Iowa’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District campaigns in the Democratic candidates’ favor, from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”. In...
Hard Rock Sioux City could soon change hands as Iowa gaming commission approves Churchill Downs purchase
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — The company that owns the site of the Kentucky Derby is one step closer to purchasing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City after receiving approval from the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday. The unanimous approval, which came after little discussion from...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WATCH NOW: ISU Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong will retire after 41-years serving Iowa farmers
Joel DeJong, Iowa State University Extension Northwest Iowa Field Agronomist, talks about his work during an interview Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. DeJong is retiring next week after a 41-year career with the extension service.
19-year-old professional South Dakota bull rider on the challenges of taking on a one-ton opponent
Adrenaline races through Mason Moody's body each time he enters the bull bucking chute. As soon as the doors are released, it becomes a battle between himself and a one-ton bull. "Nothing can beat the excitement that I feel at that moment," the 150-pound Moody explained. "You hang on because...
WATCH NOW: Siouxland Expo Center gets new name
The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Siouxland football Week 1 outlook: Woodbury Central hosts Hinton to open season
MOVILLE -- Hinton and Woodbury Central are set to open their football seasons against each other Friday night in Moville. The Blackhawks return 13 starters from last years’ group, led by the return of their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. Max McGill led Woodbury Central...
