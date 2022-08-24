ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Campaign Almanac: Eastern Iowa races getting tighter, political forecaster says

Eastern Iowa’s Congressional campaigns seem a little more competitive to at least one national politics forecaster. Inside Elections this week changed its forecast for both Iowa’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District campaigns in the Democratic candidates’ favor, from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”. In...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Siouxland Expo Center gets new name

The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy