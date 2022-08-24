Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
golfmagic.com
Have LIV Golf just revealed all SEVEN Boston signings via ticket codes?!
Seven names from the current PGA Tour membership have been used and accepted on the LIV Golf Tour website ticket discount code for the next event in Boston. As reported by No Laying Up, PGA Tour stars Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale and Harold Varner III all have eligible surnames than can be used to get a discount for the fourth event of the Saudi-backed series.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods makes another announcement after saving PGA Tour blushes (for now)
Tiger Woods may not be playing at the moment but he's certainly keeping himself busy. Woods, 46, appears to have saved the PGA Tour's blushes - at least for now - with the announcement of sweeping and lucrative changes by the PGA Tour to try and stop LIV Golf pinching even more of their best players.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement
It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro Lee Westwood doubts PGA Tour shake-up after Jon Rahm interview
LIV Golf player Lee Westwood has questioned the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour following Jon Rahm's confused comments at the Tour Championship. Rahm, who is playing at the season-ending finale at East Lake this week, was asked about the huge changes to the PGA Tour in 2023 which has supposedly secured the participation of the 'top 20' players in 20 events next year.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL・
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
Golf.com
Trevor Immelman shares how he found out he was replacing Nick Faldo on CBS
Back in June, CBS announced long-time analyst Nick Faldo would be retiring from the network after 16 years with the company. Simultaneously, they announced 2008 Masters champ Trevor Immelman as his successor. “I’m excited about Trevor,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said at the time. “He’s a great team player,...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
Golf.com
Here’s the insane amount of money up for grabs at the Tour Championship
All 30 players at this week’s Tour Championship should be thrilled with how their seasons played out. Not only did they survive until the last event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, signifying a rock-solid year on the course, but they’re also in line for a huge payout by week’s end.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf want to depose Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy over player meeting
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have reportedly been served subpoena notices to reveal details of the "players only" meeting before the BMW Championship. The meeting took place on Tuesday before the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs at Wilmington Country Club. Following...
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship will be "weird" because of LIV Golf players, says Fitzy
Reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick admitted he believes it will be "awkward" at the forthcoming BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club after a number of LIV Golf players have been confirmed in the field. Fitzpatrick spent the earlier part of the week in Atlanta appearing a little bit frustrated...
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
2022 Tour Championship final-round odds, golfers to watch
Expect the 2022 Tour Championship to have a thrilling race to the finish for the FedEx Cup title and the $18 million prize. With 10 players still to finish their 3rd round because of storms, 7 players are within 5 strokes of the lead. Below, we look at the 2022 Tour Championship entering Sunday’s final round of the tournament being played in Atlanta. Check back again next season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
Report: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann among group of players heading to LIV Golf next week in Boston
At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, expect the next wave of LIV Golf announcements to come quickly. Cameron Smith, who has long been rumored to be heading to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led series, is among at least five other players who will tee it up at LIV Golf’s fourth event in Boston next week, according to reports from Sports Illustrated and Golf Channel. Smith declined to comment on his departure at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and Niemann told Golf Channel on Friday he had yet to make up his mind.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch FedEx Cup Playoffs online, golf channel
Even though major season is in the books, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will wrap up with a bang this weekend as the 2022 Tour Championship is set to distribute a whopping $18 million grand prize and plenty of other riches to the top golfers on the PGA Tour. Beyond the money at stake are an immense amount of storylines to follow during a key time in the sport's history.
LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour as 4 players drop off
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names. That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak. The amended complaint was filed Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. Three players still on the lawsuit — Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford — previously sought a temporary restraining order to played in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
