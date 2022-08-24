Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Want to keep your hands safe and clean while working on cars? Sure you do. Check out the top work gloves currently available in 2022. Quick, what’s the first thing you should take with you before you start working on a car? Is it your box end wrench? Or maybe a pry bar? Well, believe it or not, it’s neither. What you should actually reach for before doing any automotive work is a pair of work gloves. Many gloves are manufactured from top-tier materials and feature high-quality craftsmanship, so not only will they keep your hands clean but they’ll also protect you from any cuts and bruises.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO