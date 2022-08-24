ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from Florida Highway Patrol who was pursuing a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area that was traveling north in the southbound lanes on I-75 from the Marion County line.

The driver had also been involved in an armed carjacking prior to stealing the box truck.

The vehicle exited I-75 onto SW Archer Road and was pursued through portions of Butler Plaza and the 34th Street Plaza to the 2100 block of SW 34th Street where the driver, Brandon J. Baker, 34, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

He was quickly taken into custody by FHP and ACSO deputies. Mr. Baker was transported to the Alachua County Jail, booked on multiple felony charges with additional charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.

Comments / 6

knife
3d ago

When is the media going to start telling us, what a nice guy that he is?

Reply(1)
7
