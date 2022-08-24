Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started

A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from Florida Highway Patrol who was pursuing a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area that was traveling north in the southbound lanes on I-75 from the Marion County line.

The driver had also been involved in an armed carjacking prior to stealing the box truck.

The vehicle exited I-75 onto SW Archer Road and was pursued through portions of Butler Plaza and the 34th Street Plaza to the 2100 block of SW 34th Street where the driver, Brandon J. Baker, 34, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

He was quickly taken into custody by FHP and ACSO deputies. Mr. Baker was transported to the Alachua County Jail, booked on multiple felony charges with additional charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement