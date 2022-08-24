ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara Snaps Selfie With 'Modern Family' Costar at Live Show

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
These days, Sofia Vergara is lighting up the TV screen as one of the judges of the hit talent competition series America’s Got Talent. However, the TV star has quite the legacy on the small-screen outside of the popular reality show as she spent 11 seasons portraying Gloria, the glamorous second wife of Ed O’Neil’s Jay Pritchet on the hit sitcom Modern Family.

Now it seems these two worlds are colliding most wonderfully as Vergara shares a pic on Instagram while she poses with her Modern Family TV son, Jeremy Maguire. Modern Family fans remember well that Maguire’s character, little Joe Pritchett was the often overly-opinionated son of Gloria (Vergara) and Jay (O’Neil).

“Look who is visiting his fake mom!!!” Sofia Vergara exclaims in a recent Instagram post. The America’s Got Talent judge adds two red-heart emoji’s along with a star to the comment before mentioning “@superjmaguire #AGT”.

Of course, Maguire has changed quite a bit since Modern Family went off the air in 2020. And fans did not fail to notice how much the young actor has grown.

Modern Family Fans Can’t Get Enough the Pic Of America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara & Jeremy Maguire

“This is @superjmaguire,” one fan writes adding to surprise-face emojis.

“WOW !!!” the commenter continues. “incredible change”.

“OMG,” another commenter exclaims about the Insta post.

“CAN’T BELIVEEE,” the fan adds. “CRYING”.

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Modern Family Costar’s Big Day

Of course, this isn’t the only recent Modern Family reunion. The America’s Got Talent judge also recently attended the summer California nuptials of actress Sarah Hyland who portrays Vergara’s step-granddaughter on the popular award-winning comedy series.

In her recent Instagram post, Sofia Vergara is all smiles with another familiar Modern Family player, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as they attend Highland’s elegant event. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, fans of the popular comedy know plays Vergara’s on-screen son-in-law Mitchell Pritchet, the often high-strung only son of Jay Pritchet and his first wife.

“Luv u @[email protected],” the actress gushes in the Instagram post. She then adds a heart and sunshine emoji before finishing her comment with the hashtag #wedding.

Sofia Vergara is stunning in her pic, of course. The America’s Got Talent judge posed in the pic wearing a gorgeous black and white asymmetrical billowing summer party dress. A perfect choice for the California vineyard wedding. The star pairs her gorgeous look with a pair of peep-toe platform heels.

