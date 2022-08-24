Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
Lake Park business to offer flowers, event space in addition to gift items
LAKE PARK – The Crooked Halo will be moving to downtown Lake Park and offering fresh flowers and events in their new digs come fall. When the building located at 2030 2nd St. was put on the market, business owners KC and JR Clark saw the opportunity to spread their wings with more space.
DL-Online
Four generations of memories found in 1885 log home, now in Perham's Pioneer Village
PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Fencing dented by vehicle at Washington Ballpark; Mahnomen city van vandalized
9:18 a.m., at Walmart, two past-action reports of shoplifting. 11:13 a.m., near Bad Medicine Lake, a caller reported unsafe boating. 2:40 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, report of smoke and possible fire. 3:54 p.m., near Washington Ballpark, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was left in neutral and rolled down the...
DL-Online
Work permits approved for properties near Paul Lake, Sybil Lake and Pelican Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY — The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved recommendations by the Otter Tail County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. About six miles west of Perham, Harold and Janet Overland were approved to create four non-lake lots at their property...
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Otter Tail county teens document return of ‘normal life’; North Mankato painter’s landscapes honor Minnesota
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a visual artist in Underwood, and she was deeply moved by the exhibit, "Return to Normal? COVID Diaries from Local Youth" at the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls, Minn. The exhibition by five high school students and one college student uses a...
DL-Online
Public input meeting for the future of DL City Park, The Pavilion and West Lake Drive set for Aug. 30
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes will be hosting a public input open house on Tuesday to hear from residents about the future of The Pavilion, City Park and Fairgrounds West Lake Drive improvements. The Aug. 30 open house will be held at The Pavilion from 4...
RELATED PEOPLE
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
DL-Online
Gilbertson selected as 2022 Conservationist of the Year by Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District
DETROIT LAKES — Brent Gilbertson has been selected as the 2022 Conservationist of the Year by the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The Gilbertson family operates a 1000-acre combined farm and raises 60-100 head of mainly Angus cattle, along with a variety of rotational crops. Gilbertson was selected for the award by the county conservation district because of the farm's rotational grazing, crop rotation plan and no-till operations, said Bryan Malone, district administrator for the Becker County SWCD.
froggyweb.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital with non-life threatening injures after the Ford Expedition rolled on Highway 34 in Becker County. MSP stated the roadway was wet. 34-year-old Jayson Robert Annette...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Volleyball: Lakers believe they're contenders for Section 8-3A title behind reloaded roster
DETROIT LAKES – Lynnsey Machakaire stood in front of the parents and family members of the Detroit Lakes volleyball program on Wednesday night after an intrasquad scrimmage and gave a speech about the upcoming season. Mixed with parental information were words of excitement about the upcoming season set to...
DL-Online
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Little Falls leaves no doubt in season-opening win over Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit lakes girls soccer team drew the short end of the stick, kicking off its 2022 season against the two teams that made it to the Section 8-2A title game a year ago. Head coach Ben Aastuen sees these games against Little Falls and Alexandria as a measuring stick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
DL-Online
Football: Frazee to play eight road games while new facility construction continues
FRAZEE – Playing under the bright lights in front of the home crowd is something every high school football player can look forward to during the three weeks of fall camp. However, the Frazee football team will experience all of that on the road. The Hornets will play eight...
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes School District welcomes 37 new staff members to team
DETROIT LAKES – During the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the board approved hiring 37 staff members, the resignations of 17 and extended the superintendent contract by three years. Superintendent Mark Jenson informed the board the district-wide enrollment is “looking good for the most part.”
Comments / 0