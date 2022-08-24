PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.

PERHAM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO