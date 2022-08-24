ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Four generations of memories found in 1885 log home, now in Perham's Pioneer Village

PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.
PERHAM, MN
Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023

DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
Gilbertson selected as 2022 Conservationist of the Year by Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District

DETROIT LAKES — Brent Gilbertson has been selected as the 2022 Conservationist of the Year by the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The Gilbertson family operates a 1000-acre combined farm and raises 60-100 head of mainly Angus cattle, along with a variety of rotational crops. Gilbertson was selected for the award by the county conservation district because of the farm's rotational grazing, crop rotation plan and no-till operations, said Bryan Malone, district administrator for the Becker County SWCD.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital with non-life threatening injures after the Ford Expedition rolled on Highway 34 in Becker County. MSP stated the roadway was wet. 34-year-old Jayson Robert Annette...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash

UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
UNDERWOOD, MN
Mother of five lives on through organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
FARGO, ND
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN
Detroit Lakes School District welcomes 37 new staff members to team

DETROIT LAKES – During the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, the board approved hiring 37 staff members, the resignations of 17 and extended the superintendent contract by three years. Superintendent Mark Jenson informed the board the district-wide enrollment is “looking good for the most part.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN

