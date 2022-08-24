ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

New SUNY Plattsburgh women's soccer coach eager to start

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The start of a sports season is filled with a lot of new things. For SUNY Plattsburgh women’s soccer, it’s the excitement surrounding the hiring of a new head coach. “I’m super stoked,” Whitney Frary, SUNY Plattsburgh’s new head coach said. “I think this...
Ausable Valley Girls Soccer determined to win back-to-back championships

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Ausable Valley High School Girls Soccer won its first state championship last year. This year, they are working to accomplish a new challenge. After their 1-0 victory against Carle Place in the 2021 NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer championship, the team will move up to compete in Class B this season. It’s a division that will feature tougher teams, but a challenge that this team is not afraid to take on.
Saint Michael's captain leads mental health movement on campus

COLCHESTER, Vt. — It takes a lot of hard work to be able to perform at the highest level as a student-athlete, causing some to ignore other aspects of their life. "I sometimes put a lot of pressure on myself to always be on top of my game," said Saint Michael's College senior Izzy Ruprecht. "Sometimes that doesn't happen for me."
Move-in begins at SUNY Plattsburgh as fall semester starts Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you're driving onto SUNY Plattsburgh's campus in the coming days, be sure to slow down for students as they move in to start the fall semester. "Move-in went really well. It was really easy," said Emma McLean, a freshman from Burlington, Massachusetts. Thursday was the...
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100th anniversary

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Friday, and Thursday marked the last day of preparation for the annual summer spectacular. “You never know what’s going to come through the gates today or tomorrow, but sometimes it’s pretty special,” said Jeffrey Bartley, marketing director of the Champlain Valley Exposition.
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
Tyler shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab

BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 News has a powerful new tool to track the worst that Mother Nature sends our way. Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab. The truck will be at the Champlain Valley Fair for fans to see!
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff

WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
