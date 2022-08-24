KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Ausable Valley High School Girls Soccer won its first state championship last year. This year, they are working to accomplish a new challenge. After their 1-0 victory against Carle Place in the 2021 NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer championship, the team will move up to compete in Class B this season. It’s a division that will feature tougher teams, but a challenge that this team is not afraid to take on.

