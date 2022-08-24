ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Guest
3d ago

Portland is the laughing stock of America. You libs think you’re so Sophisticated but really you are a joke to everyone else. But please just keep voting like you do.

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up

I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Washington Examiner

Democratic cities shrugging off crime harm their most vulnerable residents

When you allow crime to consume your city, the people who pay the most are those who have the least. Portland is seeing that play out in real time. Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store in Portland operates as any thrift store does, but with an added feature: The store allows people in need to come in and grab whatever they need, free of charge. According to the store’s owner, it gives clothes, shoes, and coats to people who are struggling and has been doing this since 2015.
klcc.org

How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children

On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
The Oregonian

Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead

A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
The Oregonian

Deaf-owned Portland restaurant Pah! opens in Lents neighborhood

Pah is an American Sign Language slang term for “finally,” and finally the owners of Pah! have realized their dream. Owners Lillouie Barrios, who is deaf, and husband Victor Covarrubias, who is hearing but can communicate using ASL, opened Pah! in late June. Pah! serves up pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and jalapeño poppers with a twist. It’s located inside The ZED on Southeast 92nd, which houses Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, a food hall and cocktail lounge.
