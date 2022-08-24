Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland’s Downtown is important, but it’s also a bummer, residents say in poll
A recently-released survey commissioned by Mayor Ted Wheeler, gives insight into how Portlanders are generally feeling about key city issues, including homelessness, the state of Downtown, policing, accessibility to city services and housing costs.
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up
I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
First-ever Native and Indigenous Pedalpalooza ride set to roll out this weekend
Two decades of eclectic community bike rides loosely organized in Portland each summer by a team of volunteers have brought people from all walks of life together to partake in rides ranging from The Britney Spears Ride to the World Naked Bike Ride. But until now, Pedalpalooza has never had...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants Developers to Convert Downtown Office Space to Apartments
WW has learned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting a city ordinance that would incentivize owners and developers of vacant office space downtown to convert those buildings to modestly priced apartments. A copy of the draft ordinance obtained by WW proposes that the city waive development fees if...
Outgoing MultCo Sheriff Reese calls for policing investment amid rising crime
Outgoing Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is offering a less-than-rosy parting message to the community.
Washington Examiner
Democratic cities shrugging off crime harm their most vulnerable residents
When you allow crime to consume your city, the people who pay the most are those who have the least. Portland is seeing that play out in real time. Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store in Portland operates as any thrift store does, but with an added feature: The store allows people in need to come in and grab whatever they need, free of charge. According to the store’s owner, it gives clothes, shoes, and coats to people who are struggling and has been doing this since 2015.
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
klcc.org
How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children
On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead
A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
How well is Portland’s ban on camping near schools being implemented?
After Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler banned camping near schools and school bus routes, a local parent is telling KOIN 6 News that their routes to school are being missed.
Deaf-owned Portland restaurant Pah! opens in Lents neighborhood
Pah is an American Sign Language slang term for “finally,” and finally the owners of Pah! have realized their dream. Owners Lillouie Barrios, who is deaf, and husband Victor Covarrubias, who is hearing but can communicate using ASL, opened Pah! in late June. Pah! serves up pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and jalapeño poppers with a twist. It’s located inside The ZED on Southeast 92nd, which houses Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, a food hall and cocktail lounge.
Report details Vancouver’s Safe Stay Community success
The City of Vancouver is touting the successes of their Safe Stay Community in their 6-month report released Monday.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Woman killed at Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert apartment after history of domestic disturbances, neighbors say
A fatal stabbing left a mother of six dead in her home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning, neighbors said. Police announced Saturday they had found a woman deceased at the location after reports of a disturbance. Ummi Said, who lives in the apartment complex where the woman was killed,...
KATU.com
Oregon nonprofits warn federal funds for maternal home visiting could soon expire
PORTLAND, Ore — A coalition of 10 different Oregon nonprofits and government agencies are calling on Congress to reauthorize millions in funding for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program. The federally funded program provides for in-home visits for at-risk pregnant people and families of young children.
opb.org
Head of Alberta district’s Last Thursday festival talks art, business and safety
Your browser does not support the audio element. For over 20 years Alberta Street’s Last Thursday street festival has brought together artists, small businesses and vendors to share their work with the community in Northeast Portland. But the event also faced complaints from neighbors for years. And it has...
