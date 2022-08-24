ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Carrollton, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
kmmo.com

ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND

The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
MALTA BEND, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Carrollton Resumes
kchi.com

UTV Driver Injured In Crash

A crash involving a UTV and a vehicle left the UTV driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 5:35 pm Thursday on Route B, a mile south of Cowgill in Caldwell County. According to the report, 18-year-old Austin Cummings of Cowgill was driving the UTV and had pulled out of a private drive to go south. 54-year-old Amy Hawk of Cowgill was northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the driver’s side of the UTV. Hawk was not injured. Cummings had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County Agencies

Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KIX 105.7

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants

Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy