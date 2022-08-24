Read full article on original website
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures...
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Amazon sortation center opens in Liberty
The 500,000-square-foot facility in the Liberty Commerce Center will be a Midwestern hub to help route packages throughout the country.
KYTV
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
kmmo.com
ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND
The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
kchi.com
UTV Driver Injured In Crash
A crash involving a UTV and a vehicle left the UTV driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 5:35 pm Thursday on Route B, a mile south of Cowgill in Caldwell County. According to the report, 18-year-old Austin Cummings of Cowgill was driving the UTV and had pulled out of a private drive to go south. 54-year-old Amy Hawk of Cowgill was northbound and crossed the center line, hitting the driver’s side of the UTV. Hawk was not injured. Cummings had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County Agencies
Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday afternoon by State Troopers. Forty-one-year-old Gonzalo J Esqueda was arrested at about 12:55 pm on a parole violation warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Retirement of Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards could lead to dissolution of Gallatin Police Department
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the police department on August 22nd following Police Chief Mark Richards providing his official retirement letter. In a closed session, the board accepted the official date of his retirement as January 2nd. Richards reported his 23rd-anniversary date with Gallatin would have been January 28th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 26 animals in Clinton County
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri announced Thursday that it rescued 26 animals, including five kittens, from what it described as “inhumane conditions” in Clinton County. Local law enforcement helped the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from a private residence in...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
kchi.com
Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants
Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
