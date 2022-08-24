ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jeremiah sees a big rookie season for Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
Most mock drafts for the 2022 NFL draft had the Washington Commanders going with a wide receiver in the first round. However, those mock drafts often had Drake London, Garrett Wilson, or Chris Olave going to Washington.

London and Wilson went right before Washington’s pick, but when the Commanders were on the clock, instead of selecting Olave, they moved back five spots, picked up two additional draft selections and chose Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson.

Dotson is already a fan favorite and was often the talk of OTAs and training camp. He made his first catch of the preseason last week, and you can see why the Commanders are excited.

That’s led to some big expectations for Dotson as a rookie. NFL Network draft analyst and host of the popular “Move the Sticks” podcast, Daniel Jeremiah, recently had some predictions for some of the 2022 draft’s rookie pass catchers.

Here’s what Jeremiah sees for Dotson:

Best-case scenario: Dotson displays exactly what evaluators loved during his collegiate career: exceptional hands and explosiveness. He has the upside to be the top producer in his draft class. He should see favorable matchups playing opposite Terry McLaurin.

Worst-case scenario: His lack of size (5-foot-11, 182 pounds) leads to some durability concerns. If he can stay healthy, I believe his floor is very high.

Projected stats: 75 catches, 1,000 yards, 5 TDs.

If Dotson puts up those numbers in 2022, that’s good news for the Commanders. That likely means a big season for Wentz.

Washington knows what it has in Dotson, and it would surprise no one if he comes away as the top receiver in his draft class.

