EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO