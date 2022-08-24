Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
EPPD: Woman accused of hitting police car smelled of alcohol, refused breathalyzer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
Veteran says Sun Metro route to William Beaumont Army Medical center is a 'game changer'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
El Paso school districts overcoming substitute teacher shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
Student who took BB gun to school prompted lockdown at Socorro High School
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student who took a BB gun to school was what caused a lockdown at Socorro High School Friday afternoon after there were reports of a weapon at the school. Socorro ISD superintendent Nate Carman said a student reported seeing another student with a weapon...
Fort Bliss soldier indicted for manufacturing firearm parts using 3D printer, dealing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Fort Bliss soldier was indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in firearms without being a federal firearms licensee. The soldier was identified as 25-year-old Grant Lee Mosley and was indicted Wednesday. Officials said Mosley was manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, which would...
CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
Doña Ana Detention Center increases staffing levels amidst staffing shortages nationwide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. CBS4 spoke with the...
Attorney shares next steps after filing petition to remove El Paso County DA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Criminal Defense Attorney Omar Carmona filed a multi-page court petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office on Wednesday to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. Carmona said a judge will have to issue a citation and then it will...
