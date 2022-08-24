ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
#Rollover#Once A Day#Traffic Accident
cbs4local.com

Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso school districts overcoming substitute teacher shortage

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
EL PASO, TX

