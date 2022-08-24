Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Rick Dowling Repeats At 35th Connecticut Mid-Amateur
With four holes remaining in the 35th Connecticut Mid-Amateur at the Country Club of New Canaan Rick Dowling and Cody Paladino were in a dead heat. Dowling had held a narrow lead all day long over Paladino but with a birdie on the par-5 11th the two-time reigning Dick Tettelbach Player of the Year finally tracked down Dowling. The two remained tied at 6-under until the par-4 15th.
U.S. News & World Report ranks Connecticut one of the best states in the country for gender equality
Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the release of a study from U.S. News & World Report ranking Connecticut as one of the best states in the country for gender equality. The governor said that this issue has been a key priority for his administration, particularly when it comes to ensuring equal access to economic opportunities.
WCSU Alumni Golf Tourney on September 19 at Richter Park
Western Connecticut State University’s Alumni Association will host the 2022 Neil Wagner WCSU AA Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept.19, at Richter Park golf course. Proceeds benefit the WCSU Alumni Association Student Scholarship Fund. The tournament is named in memory of Neil Wagner ’52, former dean of the WCSU University...
Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
Stamford native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanpierre Dominguezflorencio, a 2010 Stamford High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because, as an immigrant you see the...
Greater Danbury Chamber and the Womens Business Council to Honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women Award
The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and the Womens Business Council GDCC will honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women award on November 3!. The event will take place at the Amber Room in Danbury. Save the date and stay tuned to Greater Danbury Chamber of...
Overdose Awareness Day Ceremony in Wilton on August 31st
Both suspected overdoses and deaths due to overdoses continue to rise with annual double-digit rates of increase. There were 1,531 Connecticut confirmed deaths in 2021, an increase of 11.4% versus 2020 and an increase of 27.7% versus 2019. The 2021 rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 population for Fairfield County was 24.8, or 31% higher than the 2019 rate.
Team Teddy 5k in Ridgefield to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The third annual Team Teddy 5k, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is happening on Sunday, October 2, at 9am, at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Registration donations for the run go directly to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading advocacy, education, and research organization in the U.S. for Duchenne, founded by a mother of two boys with the diagnosis over 20 years ago. To learn more, register, or donate, please go to Team Teddy 5k.
Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!
Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Life Coaching with Janet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Life Coaching...
United Way of Western Connecticut Receives $1.2 Million Award from Federal Government to Support Families Living Paycheck to Paycheck
United Way of Western Connecticut and Prosperity Digital Marketplace announced the award of $1.2 million in Senate Directed Funds to support the expansion of a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace – Prosperi-Key – that empowers hard working families and small business to thrive across Connecticut. The funding will be used...
Main Street and Governor Street in Ridgefield CLOSED Early Tomorrow through Sunday
This is a reminder of the closure at the intersection of Main Street and Governor Street for the purpose of rebuilding that section of the road by the State of Connecticut. Preparation for the closure will begin between the hours of 9 and 10 pm this evening, with a full closure commencing at midnight and continuing through Sunday.
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
Meet the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat for Humanity: Diana Arfine talks building futures and thirty years of Blueprints and Blue Jeans
On September 22, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope with a celebratory fundraising event at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The community where the nonprofit’s seeds were first planted. Here, we interview the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat, Diana Arfine....
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner Celebrates Strength Through Service
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
Greenwich Historical Society Author Talk 9/7 Addresses Challenging Situations
New YA Novel Inspired by a Historic Volcanic Eruption Offers Context for Coping with Today’s. Greenwich author Arlene Mark will discuss her newest novel ‘The Year without a Summer’ to show how a historic natural disaster can lead young adults to empathize with one another and listen to varying points of view concerning issues that impact their lives today, including climate change and social and cultural differences. The talk takes place at Greenwich Historical Society’s Café on Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 am at 47 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob. Enjoy the Tavern Garden Market which takes place the same day from 10am – 2pm.
SHU Promotes Students' Mental Health with New Digital Platform & Expanded Counseling Center
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is launching YOU@SHU, a web-based platform, designed to foster mental health wellness among students. SHU also is expanding its counseling center to ensure students have all the emotional support and resources they may need. The University acquired the new personalized digital platform with a grant...
Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street
It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Coconino Consulting
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Coconino Consulting!
