SBLive Missouri Power 25 Preseason High School Football Rankings: CBC opens the season at No. 1

The 2022 high school football season kicks off this weekend in Missouri and the talent level throughout the Show-Me State promises to make for another entertaining and competitive season.

There are plenty of questions and storylines going into the season, including whether the six state champions — CBC, Webb City, Smithville, St. Mary's, Lutheran-St. Charles and East Buchanan — can repeat, if Liberty North or Lee's Summit North can break through to win their first state title, and if anyone in St. Louis overtake CBC this fall.

All of those questions and many more will be answered over the next few months. It should be a lot of fun to watch it all unfold.

Here is the breakdown of our 2022 Preseason Power 25 rankings:

SBLIVE MISSOURI PRESEASON POWER 25 RANKINGS

1. Christian Brothers College (Last year’s record: 13-1)

Despite losing last year’s starting quarterback Patrick Heitert, the SBLive Missouri 2021 Offensive Player of the Year – along with a number of other college-bound players – Christian Brothers College High School still has the most talent in the state. A program that has claimed the Class 6 state title four times in the past eight years (2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021), the Cadets will be led by an impressive list of Division I recruits, including seniors Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Gant, Joshua Gregory and Dakotah Mayo and junior Jeremiah McClellan.

2. Liberty North (11-2)

In the past three seasons, the Eagles have produced an impressive cumulative record of 31-6. Liberty North has taken exactly one more step toward the ultimate prize in those campaigns, reaching a district championship game in 2019, advancing to the state semifinals in 2020, and finishing as the Class 6 runner-up in 2021. Only one leap remains to reach the pinnacle for the Eagles, who will be led by new head coach Andy Lierman, a former assistant taking over for Hall of Famer Greg Jones.

St. Mary's football coach Ken Turner watches closely during a practice drill. Nate Latsch / SBLive

3. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (12-1)

Last season, St. Mary’s turned in one of the most dominant football campaigns in MSHSAA history, defeating 10 of their 11 Missouri foes by at least 35 points. Led by 2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year Kevin Coleman, who signed with Jackson State, the Dragons outscored their five postseason opponents by a combined 272-36, which included a 56-0 thumping of St. Pius X (Kansas City) in the Class 3 state title game, the largest margin of victory in Show-Me Bowl history.

Photo gallery: St. Mary's High School football practice

4. Lee’s Summit North (11-2)

Coming off the most successful football season in program history, the Broncos find themselves hungry for more in 2022 with Oklahoma commit Cayden Green anchoring the offensive line. As it turned out for Lee’s Summit North, last season’s pair of losses came against the Class 6 state finalists – champion CBC (28-21 in the state semifinals) and runner-up Liberty North (38-35 in Week 7 of the regular season) – by a combined 10 points.

Webb City won its 16th state football championship with a late-season surge in 2021.

5. Webb City (11-3)

No high school football program in the state of Missouri has captured more Show-Me Bowl victories than Webb City, which claimed state title No. 16 to cap a memorable late-season surge that ended with a Class 5 crown in 2021. Legendary head coach John Roderique, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last year, has guided the Cardinals to an astounding 309-31 record and 13 state titles since his arrival in 1997.

6. Carthage (10-1)

For much of the 2021 season, the Tigers looked like one of the favorites to contend for the Class 5 state title, especially after whipping Webb City, 42-14, in Week 4. Led by two-way standout Luke Gall, who’s back for his senior season this fall, Carthage cruised to 10 consecutive victories overall and the Central Ozark Conference title but suffered a stunning 28-21 loss in the rematch with Webb City in the district championship round of the postseason.

De Smet football coach John Merritt discusses upcoming season (; 2:59)

7. De Smet Jesuit (8-3)

Since 2018, De Smet has lost seven football games. Six of those came against eventual state champions and the other was against a state runner-up. The Spartans, who won the Class 6 state title in 2019 and finished as the Class 6 runner-up in 2020, received a pair of those defeats from CBC last season. Led by cornerback Christian Gray (Notre Dame commit) and tight end Mac Markway (LSU), De Smet is one of the state’s top teams again .

8. Lutheran St. Charles (12-2)

In recent years, Lutheran St. Charles has shown signs of moving its program in the right direction , posting seven consecutive winning seasons dating back to 2015. But the Cougars took it to a whole different level in 2021, not only reaching the state semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time ever but then capturing the team’s first-ever state title with a last-second 33-27 victory against small-class powerhouse Lamar in the Class 2 final.

Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth led Smithville to its first state football championship a year ago and is back for his senior season this fall.

9. Smithville (13-0)

The Warriors’ climb to the top of the Missouri high school football mountain climaxed with a convincing 31-0 romp against Hannibal to claim the 2021 Class 4 state championship – the first in team history. Smithville, which has not suffered a losing season in more than a decade, has become one of the state’s most consistent programs in recent years, advancing to at least the state semifinal round of the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

10. Troy Buchanan (10-3)

Last year’s success came out of nowhere for the Trojans, making them one of the biggest surprise stories in the state. Coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2020, Troy Buchanan went on to turn in the most successful season in team history by advancing all the way to the Class 6 semifinals. Now this year’s team heads into the 2022 season with big-game experience under its belt.

11. Hannibal (13-1)

Powered by then-sophomore standout running back Aneyas Williams, the Pirates’ high-octane offense was nearly unstoppable in 2021. Last season, Hannibal lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 646 points in the first 13 games of the season (49.7 points per game) before running into Smithville’s steel-curtain defense in the Class 4 state championship game.

12. Francis Howell (10-2)

Francis Howell owns a long run of consecutive winning seasons, and the recent stretch of success has been even more impressive. The Vikings have lost only six games in the past three seasons combined (10-2 record in 2019, 9-2 in 2020 and 10-2 in 2021), reaching the district championship round of the Class 6 postseason on each occasion.

13. Jackson (12-1)

In the past four seasons, the Indians went 50-3 while winning four district championships, reaching the state semifinals three times, advancing to the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl twice, and claiming the state title during a record-setting season in 2020. Jackson attempts to continue that success after losing last year’s talented seniors.

14. Raymore-Peculiar (8-3)

A program that claimed three consecutive state championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006, the Panthers returned to prominence when they advanced to the state semifinals in 2019 and captured the Class 6 state title in 2020. Ray-Pec lost three games last year, two against state semifinalist Lee’s Summit North and the other against state runner-up Liberty North, and returns a strong group this season .

15. MICDS (12-1)

In three of the past four seasons, MICDS (Mary Institute and Country Day School) has reached the state semifinal round of the playoffs. The Rams finished as the state runner-up in both 2018 and 2020 before suffering a heartbreaking 40-36 loss against eventual champion Smithville in last year’s Class 4 state semifinals.

16. Lebanon (10-2)

Another year, another winning campaign for the Yellowjackets, who have endured only one losing season in the past 16 years. In 2021, Lebanon captured the program’s fourth district title in the past five years and earned a share of the Ozark Conference crown for the first time in a decade before falling short against Webb City in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

17. Nixa (8-3)

Despite losing of the state’s top running backs (Ramone Green) for nearly the entire season last year, Nixa put together another strong season that was highlighted by the program’s first-ever victory against Webb City. The Eagles went 9-3 and reached the Class 6 semifinals in 2020, followed by last year’s 8-3 showing that ended in the district championship round. Green is back for his senior season.

18. Lamar (13-1)

A disputed last-second touchdown left the Tigers in rare territory: as the Class 2 runner-up. Winners of eight state championships in the last 11 years (including seven straight from 2011-17), Lamar has posted an amazing 145-12 record during the stretch. The Tigers posted three consecutive undefeated seasons in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and also has four other one-loss state championship campaigns to its credit.

St. Louis University High School junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo is one of the top-rated prospects nationally in the Class of 2024. Nate Latsch / SBLive

19. St. Louis University High (7-4)

A postseason darling from last season, the Jr. Billikens pulled off a pair of upsets before falling to eventual Class 6 state champion CBC in the district championship round. SLUH finished with a 7-4 record, the program’s best mark since 2016, and has a load of experienced talent returning – both at skill positions and in the trenches. Interim coach Adam Cruz takes over a strong group that includes junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, one of the top prospects in the country in the Class of 2024. Interim coach

Photo gallery: St. Louis University High football scrimmage

20. Joplin (10-2)

A program that hasn’t suffered a losing season since 2013, Joplin has been a consistent large-class player. The Eagles advanced to the state semifinals in 2018, finished as the Class 6 runner-up in 2019, and reached the district championship round in 2021 before falling short against eventual state semifinalist Lee’s Summit North.

Cardinal Ritter College Prep senior Fredrick Moore, a Michigan commit, is one of the top wide receivers in the country. Nate Latsch / SBLive

21. Cardinal Ritter (7-7)

Playing one of the toughest schedules in the state has paid dividends for the Lions as they have advanced all the way to the Class 3 state semifinals each of the past two years, despite posting .500 records. Led by a pair of Division I recruits in Marvin Burks Jr. and Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter hopes another tough schedule will make the team battle tested again.

Photo gallery: Cardinal Ritter College Prep football practice

22. Blair Oaks (9-3)

A team that has jumped back and forth between Class 2 and Class 3 in recent years, Blair Oaks has lost just eight games in the past seven seasons, and three of those came in a “down year” last fall. Led by standout quarterback Dylan Hair, the Falcons (Class 2 state title in 2018 and Class 3 state title in 2020) hope another even-numbered year ends well.

23. Valle Catholic (10-1)

Back in 2019, the Warriors captured their then-record 15th Missouri state championship – a record that was broken last year by Webb City. Valle Catholic has appeared in nine state title games since 2009, winning in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019. The Warriors’ perfect season last year was ended by eventual Class 3 state champ St. Mary’s.

24. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (12-2)

From 1998-2002, the Warriors appeared in four state championship games, winning three of them (1998, 2000 and 2002). After a two-decade absence from that state title contest, St. Pius X has now played in the final game of the season in each of the past two campaigns, finishing as the Class 2 state runner-up in 2020 and Class 3 state runner-up in 2021.

25. Fort Osage (11-2)

Very quietly, the Indians put together a special 2021 season that lasted all the way to the Class 5 state semifinals, and now they have a whopping 17 returning starters back, including dynamic playmaker Larenzo Fenner. Fort Osage is no stranger to deep playoff runs, finishing as the state runner-up in 2009, 2012 and 2018 and winning it all in 2015.

