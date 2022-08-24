COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 (Blythewood Road) has traffic at a standstill. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Traffic near Blythewood Road was still backed up as of 10 a.m. If you need to travel through the area, use...

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO