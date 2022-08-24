Read full article on original website
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes still blocked on I-77 north near Blythewood after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 (Blythewood Road) has traffic at a standstill. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Traffic near Blythewood Road was still backed up as of 10 a.m. If you need to travel through the area, use...
cn2.com
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two lanes closed after crash on I-126 near Broad River Bridge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two lanes of I-126 west at the Broad River Bridge are closed after a crash. The crash happened around 8:32 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
WMBF
SCDNR to offer free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are providing free boat inspections during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the free inspections will take place at boat landings across the state from Sept. 3-5. The agency said those found not to be...
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
WMBF
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
msn.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
wach.com
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
