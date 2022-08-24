ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, SC

cn2.com

Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
WINNSBORO, SC
WMBF

1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WMBF

SCDNR to offer free boat inspections during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are providing free boat inspections during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the free inspections will take place at boat landings across the state from Sept. 3-5. The agency said those found not to be...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC

