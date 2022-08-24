Read full article on original website
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
Gordon Murray T.33 Coming To America, Nissan Ready For Z Nismo, Acura Won't Budge On Integra Manual: Cold Start
Top of the morning to you, dear readers, and welcome to Cold Start, your morning recap of the most important automotive developments from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've covered the fact that Alfa Romeo is pissed off over the Dodge Hornet that its own Tonale is underpinned by. We've also looked at the cabin of the long-awaited Tesla Semi and reported on job cuts at Ford.
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade
If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
2023 Bugatti W16 Mistral
We recently paid tribute to the last breaths of the internal combustion engine with seven truly special cars and the equally iconic engines that power them. Naturally, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and its sublime 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 were on that list. But Bugatti wanted an even more special farewell for this power plant, and that's why the W16 Mistral is here. A beguiling drop-top, the Mistral is based on the Chiron but has been altered enough to appear as though it's a completely new model. With 1,578 horsepower, Bugatti's other lofty goal with this car is for it to become the fastest roadster in the world while simultaneously saying goodbye to the incredible 16-cylinder engine that has powered all modern Bugattis.
Zenvo's New Hypercar Will Have A Hybrid V12 With Up To 1,800 HP
This past week has been chock-full of mesmerizing reveals from Monterey Car Week, with plenty of hypercars raising the bar for performance once again. It was also an opportunity for some niche automakers to show the well-heeled a glimpse of their future plans, which Danish hypercar company Zenvo teased would be part of its attraction at The Quail.
Mazda MX-30 Sold Out For 2022, But Its Future Is In Doubt
Mazda doesn't often get it wrong, but when it makes a mistake, it does so in spectacular fashion. It made a complete mess of the MX-30, and as a result, there were several rumors that it might be axed a mere year after it went on sale in the US. Now it seems these rumors are not true, though the situation is still hazy at best.
Dodge Challenger Shakedown, California Bans Combustion Vehicle Sales, Tesla Yokes Falling Apart: Cold Start
Hey ho, happy Friday! It's the end of the week and time for our last Cold Start roundup until Monday. Since yesterday's report, we've learned more about America's version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and seen new images of Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar. Sadly, we've also had to report that the man who gave the world the Ferrari F40 has passed on to the great racetrack in the sky. RIP, Nicola Materazzi. In lighter news, Koenigsegg will build 20 more CC850s than originally planned.
Scientists Discover Way To Recharge EV Batteries In 10 Minutes
Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are enjoying great popularity as consumers slowly switch over to battery power. But, as with anything, there are drawbacks. Not everyone can charge their vehicle at home and some have to rely on fast chargers along their commute. When plugged into a 350 kW charger, Hyundai claims its handsome EV can charge from 10% - 80% in a mere 18 minutes. That's impressive.
15 Best Cars Of Monterey Car Week 2022
Monterey Car Week, named after the Californian county in which it takes place, is a mecca for the automotive enthusiast. If you like seeing classic cars shown off in the finest condition of their lives, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has you covered. If you'd rather see these beauties trade hands, there are numerous distinguished auction houses in attendance to cater to your desires. And if you want to see the latest and greatest creations from the world's finest luxury automakers and the planet's best supercar manufacturers, you're definitely in the right place.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Nissan Execs Are Aching For A More Powerful Z Car
Like a breath of fresh air, the 2023 Nissan Z has hit the scene and injected a healthy dose of excitement into a landscape dominated by crossovers and SUVs. Priced from $39,990, few vehicles provide so much bang for your buck. Under the 240Z-inspired hood, there lives a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. There's even a manual gearbox for those who prefer to row through the gears.
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT Preparing To Defend Its Nurburgring Crown
We're big fans of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT. Associate Editor Ian Wright recently called it the perfect car for any occasion. Chatting in the office, he further stated that it was a hill he was willing to die on. We haven't heard from Ian in a few days, so we should probably start searching the hills near his house.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante
Unlike some other Italian words, it's no secret what 'Performante' translates to in English. Like the Huracan Performante before it, the Urus Performante is a high-performance, track-oriented version of the standard car it's based on. With the Aston Martin DBX707 and Nurburgring-record-breaking Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT here, Lamborghini has already set a record of its own with the Urus Performante at Pikes Peak. Lighter, wider, and more powerful than the standard Urus, Lamborghini promises that the Performante raises the bar for a new breed of super SUV.
RUMOR: Next-Gen Dodge Muscle Cars To Get 500-HP Hurricane Straight-Six
In early August, a rumor surfaced that both the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger would enter a new generation alongside the first electric muscle car and feature V8 engines. This turned out to be false as Dodge confirmed to CarBuzz that the Charger/Challenger on their current platform - Hemi V8 included - were dead after 2023, and the replacement would be electric.
First New Nissan Z Crash Caused By Dealer Employee Drifting In A Parking Lot
Whenever there is an "it car" there is a natural progression of news. It starts with rumors, concepts, test mules, prototypes, and then inches toward production, deliveries, and then the first crash. Yes, the new 2023 Nissan Z has crashed, and pretty severely, not by the new owner but by the dealership responsible for selling the car.
