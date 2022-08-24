A new patch for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man has been released, and it includes two sharpness sliders and a plethora of bug fixes. Sharpness sliders are the biggest addition to the game via this patch, with one in the display menu and another in the graphics menu. Both of these will let players fine tune the visual sharpness of Marvel’s Spider-Man and how it relates to upscaling techniques.

