NME
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
NME
‘World Of Warcraft’ could get cross-faction guilds before ‘Dragonflight’ releases
Blizzard Entertainment is seemingly working on cross-faction guilds in World Of Warcraft, and it could be arriving soon. In a recent Twitch interview with streamer Maximum, World Of Warcraft developer Ion Hazzikostas discussed Shadowlands and mentioned that the team is currently working on a way to implement cross-faction guilds, meaning Horde and Alliance players alike will be able to form their own guild (via PCGamesN).
NME
‘God Of Rock’ is a new rhythm-fighting hybrid game launching this winter
Last night at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, a new hybrid rhythm-fighting game was announced in the form of God Of Rock. God of Rock will see the universe’s “greatest musicians” competing against one another in rhythmic fashion to secure the title of musical supremacy in a game that feels part Guitar Hero, part Street Fighter.
NME
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
NME
‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’
Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front. Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
NME
‘Destiny 2’ King’s Fall World First raid race won by Clan Elysium
Destiny 2 last night (August 26) hosted another World First race for the reprised Destiny 1 raid, King’s Fall. In a world-wide race to claim the title of the first fireteam to defeat the reprised but improved King’s Fall raid, Guardians globally took on the challenges of the Dreadnaught and faced the ultimate wrath of Oryx, The Taken King.
NME
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PC patch adds two sharpness sliders
A new patch for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man has been released, and it includes two sharpness sliders and a plethora of bug fixes. Sharpness sliders are the biggest addition to the game via this patch, with one in the display menu and another in the graphics menu. Both of these will let players fine tune the visual sharpness of Marvel’s Spider-Man and how it relates to upscaling techniques.
NME
‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage
Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
NME
Prime Gaming’s September offering includes 8 games
The line up of titles available to redeem as part of Amazon Prime Gaming’s September giveaway has been revealed. Anyone currently subscribed to Amazon Prime can redeem the selection of game’s when they become available in September, the company announced today (August 25). Alongside the redeemable games, extra...
NME
Ukrainian Games Festival on Steam celebrates studios with demos and sales
Steam is hosting a Ukrainian games festival filled with deals, announcements and information aiming to celebrate the development culture of the country. Presented by Indie Cup, the Ukrainian Games Festival 2022 is currently live on Steam, and there’s a whole host of things to discover at the event (via Eurogamer).
NME
Denuvo claims Nintendo Switch integration “won’t affect” performance
Anti-piracy software Denuvo will not affect the performance of Switch games, a spokesperson has clarified. Earlier this week, it was announced during Gamescom 2022 that the company had found an “innovative solution” regarding Switch games being pirated on PC, and would be selling a product titled Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection.
