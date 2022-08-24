Kennard Homemakers Club hosts Founder's Day Celebration

CENTREVILLE — Founded 56-years-ago, the Lucretia Kennard Homemakers Club hosted their “Founder’s Day Celebration” on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held inside the Kennard High School African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville and included a wonderfully catered meal.

The program focused on recognizing the organization’s founder, the late Marie Johnson Brown, educator and community activist. Brown, known affectionately as “Cookie” by her friends, enjoyed teaching Home Economics in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools for many years.