Community hosting fundraiser to help trooper shot on the job

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Benefit to support injured state trooper 00:35

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Today, the community will come together to help a state trooper recover after he was shot on the job.

Organizers are wanting to help Trooper Jonnie Schooley and his family.

The fundraiser will be at the Beaver County Auto Car Wash from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be food, an auction, and a 50-50 raffle with all the money from the proceeds going to Trooper Schooley and his family.

Investigators said that last month, Damian Bradford was threatening people at the Frankin Mini Mart in Aliquippa.

They have accused him of shooting Trooper Schooley in the leg.

He now faces 13 charges, including criminal attempted homicide.

Guest
3d ago

I would go just to shake the mens hands that helped him. They are our local hero’s! Thanks guys

