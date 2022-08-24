Community hosting fundraiser to help trooper shot on the job
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Today, the community will come together to help a state trooper recover after he was shot on the job.
Organizers are wanting to help Trooper Jonnie Schooley and his family.
The fundraiser will be at the Beaver County Auto Car Wash from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Damian Bradford's high-profile 2005 case involved a love triangle, money and murder
- Bystanders help state trooper shot in Aliquippa
- Damian Bradford, involved in 2005 murder-for-hire plot, charged with shooting trooper in Aliquippa
There will be food, an auction, and a 50-50 raffle with all the money from the proceeds going to Trooper Schooley and his family.
Investigators said that last month, Damian Bradford was threatening people at the Frankin Mini Mart in Aliquippa.
They have accused him of shooting Trooper Schooley in the leg.
He now faces 13 charges, including criminal attempted homicide.
Comments / 3