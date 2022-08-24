Read full article on original website
Report: Liverpool Reject Offer From Real Madrid For Out Of Favour Attacking Midfielder
According to reports in Spain Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio after the Spanish international was reportedly offered to the Reds this week.
Report: Bernardo Silva Has Agreed Personal Terms With PSG
The Manchester City midfielder has now reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG, but Manchester City have rejected the first bid from the French side. Bernardo's preference has always been Barcelona, but the player may take a move to PSG, as he does want to leave Manchester City.
Fans all saying the same thing and claim Champions League draw was ‘fixed’ over Yaya Toure giving Tottenham easy group
FOOTY fans are all saying the same thing after jokingly claiming Yaya Toure “fixed” the Champions League group stage draw in Tottenham’s favour. The iconic former Premier League midfielder, 39, was on hand to dish out the balls at Thursday’s Uefa event in Istanbul. The former...
Casemiro had the best response when asked about missing this year’s Champions League
Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United has raised a few eyebrows across Europe, in part because he was leaving one of the most successful teams in recent history to join, well, Manchester United. Case in point: While Casemiro would have been defending his Champions League title this season with Madrid, he will instead be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United. ESPN Brazil put the obvious question to Casemiro, asking him why he would voluntarily give up a spot in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian was ready with an answer. “Well, I have five already, right?” he said...
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Report: Liverpool Could Offer Roberto Firmino Exchange To Secure Midfielder
Liverpool could be prepared to offer Roberto Firmino in exchange for a midfielder targetted by Juventus according to a report.
UEFA Champions League Draw - Live - Who Will Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?
The draw for the UEFA Champions League group qualifying stages is taking place and we can bring you the draw details LIVE.
Yardbarker
Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer
While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
MLS・
Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a report
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw In Full | Manchester United Learn Their Fate
The group stage draw for the new season of the UEFA Europa League has taken place with a number of Europes top clubs including Manchester United learning their fate ahead of the competitions return.
Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker
Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates, groups, matchups, pots, rules and fixture dates
The Champions League group stage draw arrives on Thursday as 32 teams will be placed in eight groups of four. The action kicks off next month, and ten Americans could be taking part in the competition with the unlikely duo of James Sands and Malik Tillman helping Rangers get past PSV on Wednesday in the playoff. The pots teams will be drawn from are as follows:
'We got a two-goal advantage & defended well' - Raheem Sterling On The 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
Chelsea took all three points in today's 2-1 home victory against Leicester City despite going down to 10 men, Raheem Sterling shared his thoughts on today's game.
Report: No Liverpool Offer For Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Manchester United
After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that the club are trying to sign a midfielder, reports from Spain have dismissed suggestions there has been a move from the Anfield hierarchy for a reported Manchester United target.
Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter
Even when it still had Lionel Messi, Barcelona took an epic 8-2 beating from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago. And Bayern won 3-0 home and away against Barcelona in the group stage last season as the Spanish giant without Messi had its worse European season since before the Argentina great’s 17-year run in the team. On Thursday, Barcelona landed with Bayern yet again in a tough Champions League draw as coach Xavi Hernández’s team tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his recent teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Leicester City And Chelsea On Verge Of Agreement For Wesley Fofana
Following weeks of negotiations, Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Wesley Fofana.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Player Ratings
Erling Haaland got two goals on the way to the victory, after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a fine goal.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG
We're back! And we are ready for a Champions League season unlike any other, available to watch in its entirety on Paramount+. The group stages kick off in a matter of days; by the start of November they will be in the history books. By that time you might finally...
