Casemiro had the best response when asked about missing this year’s Champions League

Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United has raised a few eyebrows across Europe, in part because he was leaving one of the most successful teams in recent history to join, well, Manchester United. Case in point: While Casemiro would have been defending his Champions League title this season with Madrid, he will instead be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United. ESPN Brazil put the obvious question to Casemiro, asking him why he would voluntarily give up a spot in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian was ready with an answer. “Well, I have five already, right?” he said...
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer

While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates, groups, matchups, pots, rules and fixture dates

The Champions League group stage draw arrives on Thursday as 32 teams will be placed in eight groups of four. The action kicks off next month, and ten Americans could be taking part in the competition with the unlikely duo of James Sands and Malik Tillman helping Rangers get past PSV on Wednesday in the playoff. The pots teams will be drawn from are as follows:
Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter

Even when it still had Lionel Messi, Barcelona took an epic 8-2 beating from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago. And Bayern won 3-0 home and away against Barcelona in the group stage last season as the Spanish giant without Messi had its worse European season since before the Argentina great’s 17-year run in the team. On Thursday, Barcelona landed with Bayern yet again in a tough Champions League draw as coach Xavi Hernández’s team tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his recent teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.
