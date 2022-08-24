ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Lands Three First Team Preseason All-Americans

By Evan Crowell
 3 days ago

Where does UGA's elite stand amongst their peers?

While Georgia may not trot out the historic 2021 team that vaulted them into national title contention, their 2022 group still projects as one of the top in college football.

The Associated Press released their annual pre-season All-America teams, and to no one's surprise, the Bulldogs had three features. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, corner Kelee Ringo, and tight end Brock Bowers, all projected first-round draft picks, rank among college football's elite according to the AP.

All three were significant contributors to the 2021 team, and each made big plays in the national title game. Head coach Kirby Smart has repeatedly stated that the Bulldogs need veteran leadership to step up and lead this young team; this trio would be who he is referring to.

Carter and Ringo currently stand as consensus top-10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, each top at their position. Bowers won't be draft eligible until the 2024 NFL Draft, where he currently seems to be the consensus top tight end. Some say Bowers would have been the first tight end off the board in this past NFL Draft had he been eligible to declare.

