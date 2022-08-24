ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in two arrests

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Brookfield police said two suspects have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Mayfair Road and Burleigh. Police say officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when it fled.

Officers chased the vehicle and when the pursuit ended, three occupants ran off on foot. Two of the suspects were taken into custody, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Milwaukee.

Brookfield police said they recovered controlled substances and at least two unlawfully possessed firearms.

Charges are now being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney. Possible charges include resisting/obstructing law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Comments / 31

Ligmaballz
3d ago

The vehicle owner will be on the hook for any damages while these kids are out there stealing more cars. No accountability and no repercussions.

Reply(6)
7
Dawn Doinherownthang Brown
3d ago

I sure hope a example is made of these 2 and not just a SLAP on the wrist!! #SoSickOfThis🤬

Reply(10)
8
Nunya
3d ago

Catch and release should never apply to law enforcement. No fan of the bail system however, there has got to be a better way to keep these kids restricted to at minimum reduce their chances for repeat offenses. what that looks like Idk then again, I'm not law enforcement.

Reply(1)
3
 

MILWAUKEE, WI
